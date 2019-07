COMEDY

#IMOMSOHARD Comedy Tour: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. Tickets start at $39. 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.

A Night of Free Comedy with Maddie Wiener & Friends: 8-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jilly’s Music Room, 111 North Main St., Akron. Free. https://jillysmusicroom.com/.

Colin Jost: 8 p.m. Saturday, MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. $35-$55. www.ticketmaster.com.

Funny Stop Comedy Club: Shane McConnaghy, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1757 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $6 and up. 330-923-4700 or .

Hilarities 4th Street Theatre: Michelle Wolf, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Mary Santora, 7 p.m. Sunday; The Hodgetwins, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 2035 E. Fourth St., Cleveland. 21 or older. www.pickwickandfrolic.com or 216-241-7425.

Improv: Rob Allen, 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Earthquake, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sugar Warehouse, 1148 Main Ave., Cleveland Flats. $8 and up. 216-696-4677.

Patton Oswalt: 8 p.m. Saturday, Playhouse Square KeyBank State Theatre, 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $35-$65. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousrsquare.org.

Tiffany Jenkins – This Show is Awkward AF: 8 p.m. Friday, Playhouse Square KeyBank State Theatre, 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $37.50-$87.50. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

Women and Wine: A Night of Comedy: 8 p.m. Thursday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. Hosted by Kristin Galewood, featuring Kelly Thewlis and Cait Hogan, with headliner Sam Rager. $20. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.