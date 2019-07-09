ETC

2019 Cleveland Tall Ships Festival: July 11-14 at the Lake Erie Waterfront. An itinerary of family-friendly activities and live entertainment, food and beverage options and more. Tickets are $15, $13 seniors and $10 ages 5-14 prior to July 10, $20, $15 and $10 July 11 or later. For tickets and more information, go to www.tallshipscle.com.

Akron Art Museum Free Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Free admission and special programming. www.akronartmuseum.org.

Creating Cosmic T-Shirts: 11 a.m. Thursday at the Pam S. Belloni Branch Library, Fairless Elementary School, 12000 Navarre Road SW, Navarre. Kids will see a bleaching technique that safely changes the color of fabric. Bring a 100% cotton t-shirt in any color to create your own Cosmic T-Shirt. Free. For more information, call 330-767-9939.

Falls Travel Club: 1 p.m. Thursday at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Cookies and coffee with a program by Wild Oats Band. For more information, call 330-971-8425.

Italian Center Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Italian Center, 134 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. $7-$8. 330-535-3919.

Escape Room: Friday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Space is limited. Registration is required, call 330-928-2117.

Polish American Club Fish Fry: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday at the Polish American Club, 472 E. Glenwood Ave., Akron. Starting at $7.95. 330-253-0496.

Taste of the Falls: 5-10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls. The event will feature local music, retail, food, and family-friendly activities. Music by Jeff Klemm followed by Marc Lee Shannon. For more information, go to www.cityofcf.com/activity/falls-downtown-fridays.

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group: 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Bob Evans, 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-929-5430 or 330-630-9275.

A New Beginning Social Group for Widows and Widowers: 9 a.m. Saturday at Thano’s Restaurant, 71 Fifth St. SE, Barberton. 330-745-6239.

Widows and Widowers Starting Over Socially Brunch & Dominoes: 10 a.m. Saturday at Arrowhead Banquet Center, 1500 Rogwin Circle, Canton. For information, call Jackie at 330-802-5648 or Sue at 330-499-8727.

Tween Time Summer Reading Club - A Universe of Stories: 11 a.m. Saturday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Grades 4-8. Participate in an Egg Drop Challenge. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

Author Visit with Dave Lange: 1 p.m. Saturday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, Green branch, 4046 Massillon Road. US Navy Veteran Dave Lange will discuss growing up in Cuyahoga Falls, and coming of age in Vietnam. 330-896-9074.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Show “The Universe at Large”: 1 p.m. Saturday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 330-455-7043.

Spring Hill Historic Home Tours: 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Monday through September at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Springhill Lane NE, Massillon. $5 adults, $4 seniors and students, ages 5 and under free. For more information, call 330-833-6749 or go to www.springhillhistorichome.org.

Copley Historical Society Train Depot Open House: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, located near 3700 Copley Road, west of the Circle, at the railroad tracks. Members of the Historical Society will show visitors around and answer questions.

Family Fun Day: 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Perkins Stone Mansion, 550 Copley Road, Akron. Includes games, border collies, demonstrations and music. Both the John Brown House and Perkins Stone Mansion will be open for free tours.

Galaxy T-Shirt Painting: 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Children must bring their own Black t-shirt and all painting supplies will be provided. Free. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

Bob Blyer’s Meadowbrook Big Band Annual Hawaiian Luau Dance: 7-10 p.m. Saturday at St. George Romanian Orthodox Church Event Center, 144 30th St. NW, Canton. $10 per person in advance $12 at the door. For reservations, call 330-492-1983 or email robert.blyer@neo.rr.com.

Bluegrass Saturday Nights:7-11 p.m. Saturday at Homerville Community Center, state Route 301, Homerville. All pickers welcome; open stage and jam rooms. 330-416-2222.

43rd Annual Revolutionary War Reenactment and Encampment: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Fort Laurens, 11067 Fort Laurens Road NW, Bolivar. Explore British and Continental camps, meet soldiers from both sides of the conflict and learn about colonial American life. Battles each day will demonstrate the military tactics used during the Revolutionary War. $10 for adults, $5 children 12 and under. For more information, call 330-874-2059 or go to www.fortlaurens.org.

The Cleveland Museum of Art Second Sundays: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cleveland Museum of Art, 11150 East Blvd. Family-friendly activities such as art-making, storytelling, scavenger hunts and movement-based gallery talks. 888-262-0033 or www.clevelandart.org.

FolkNite: 7:30-10 p.m. Sunday at the Peninsula Art Academy, 1600 Mill St. W., Peninsula. Acoustic open jam with Greg Canda. 330-657-2248.

Welcome to Night Vale: 8 p.m. Sunday at Playhouse Square Ohio Theatre, 1515 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $35. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

Massillon Public Library Children’s Summer Reading Club presents Meet a Navy F-18 Pilot: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Guest presenter is Washington High School graduate and Navy F-18 Pilot Daniel Radocaj. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

Aromatherapy Classes: 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Toxic-Free Living is the theme. To register and for class fee, call 330-971-8225 or 330-971-8425.

My Very Own Book Club: 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. A book club for children who have completed kindergarten or first grade and their caregivers. 330-928-2117.

Teen Tuesdays are Out of This World - Egg Drop: 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Create your own egg carrying design for your ‘Mars Rover’. Then land your egg carrying Mars Rover safely after it is dropped from a great height. 330-928-2117.

Carovillese Club Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Carovillese Club, 570 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. $6 to $8.25. 330-929-6767.

Widows and Widowers Starting Over Socially Dinner Meeting: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Arrowhead Banquet Center, 1500 Rogwin Circle, Canton. Diners pay for their meals, $17. For more information, call Jackie at 330-802-5648 or Sue at 330-499-8727.

Lunch Bunch on the Lawn: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Pam S. Belloni Branch Library, Fairless Elementary School, 12000 Navarre Road SW, Navarre. Children in Grades 4-6 are invited to bring a packed lunch and participate in a weekly book club and discussion group. For more information, call 330-767-9939 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org/belloni.

2019 Children’s Summer Reading Club Space Day: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Barry Askren Memorial Branch Library, 1200 Market St. NE, Navarre. Staff from The Wilderness Center will create stations with interactive activities based on each of the planets. For more information, call 330-879-2113.

3D Pen Surfboard Bookmarks: 2:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Create a fun 3D surfboard bookmark using the library’s 3D printing pens. For ages 9-12. To register, call 330-928-2117.

Basics of Digital Photo Editing: 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Learn digital photo editing with basic software on the Windows 10 operating system. Registration required, call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

Author Reading - Kathryn Hardgrove Popio: 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, Portage Lakes Branch, 4261 Manchester Road, Akron. Kathryn Hardgrove Popio will read from her book of Civil War letters titled “Cross Keys, Carpet Bag & Pen”.

Meet and Greet Canal Fulton Police Department’s New Canine Member: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Canal Fulton Public Library, 154 Market St. E, Canal Fulton. Come meet Rogue, Canal Fulton’s newest K-9 officer.

Cookbook Club: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St. Grades 3-5. Tweens will have a month to make their way through “The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook”. The book can be picked up at the children’s desk. Registration required, call 330-653-6658 or go to www.hudsonlibrary.org.

Telescopes 101: 7 p.m. Wednesday Friday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Greg Crenshaw of the Akron Astronomy Club will present about telescopes. 330-928-2117.

Songwriters’ Workshops: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Massillon Musum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Folk singer and songwriter Bryan Stahl offers songwriters’ workshops for students ages 14 and older. Free. For information, go to www.BryanStahl.com.

“Dark Universe” Planetarium Show: 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon and 4 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, 1 Wade Oval Drive, Cleveland. $5 with museum admission. www.cmnh.org.

Kent State’s May 4 Visitors Center “Bill: An All-American Boy”: The Kent State May 4 Visitors Center presents “Bill: An All-American Boy” an exhibit to celebrate the life of Bill Schroeder. The May 4 Visitors Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, go to www.kent.edu/may4.



