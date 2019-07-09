NEW SHOWS

Motor City Free Comedy Show: 9-10:30 p.m. July 27, The Tasting Room, 210 Great Oaks Trail, Wadsworth. Featuring Markus Olind, Robery Schneider, Justin O’Leary, Alana Gonzalez and Bill Morrison. With MC Tom Cullison. https://funnynoizesproductions.wordpress.com/home-page/.

The Woovs: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Musica, 51 E. Market St., Akron. With Home Dog and The Stars and ZOD1AC. $5. www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

The Damn Torpedoes – A Tribute to Tome Petty and the Heartbreakers: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11, Musica, 51 E. Market St., Akron. $10. www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Lee DeWyze: 8 p.m. Aug. 21, Musica, 51 E. Market St., Akron. $20. www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

The Full Flavor Album Release Show: 9 p.m. Aug. 30, Musica, 51 E. Market St., Akron. With Dibs On Mars. $10. www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Robert Randolph & The Family Band: 8 p.m. Sept. 10, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St. $35. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Emerson Drive: 8 p.m. Sept. 13, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. $35. 330-972-7570 or www.ticketmaster.com.

Emily Wolfe: 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Musica, 51 E. Market St., Akron. $10. www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Beatles vs. Stones: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St. Renowned tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show engage in a musical showdown of the hits. $19-$45. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

The Summit presents BRASKO: 9 p.m. Sept. 20, Musica, 51 E. Market St., Akron. With Diamond Kites and Lvrboy. $10. www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

The Rocket Summer: 8 p.m. Oct. 3, Musica, 51 E. Market St., Akron. $17. www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Nightly: 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Musica, 51 E. Market St., Akron. www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

3.2 featuring Robert Berry: 8 p.m. Oct. 16, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St. $30. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Tom Keifer: 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Goodyear Theater, 1201 E. Market St., Akron. With Enuff Z’nuff. $15-$124.95. www.goodyeartheater.com.

The Four Italian Tenors: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Jul 12 $40. 330-972-7570 or www.ticketmaster.com.

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience: 8 p.m. Nov . 22, MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. www.ticketmaster.com.