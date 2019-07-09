NIGHTSPOTS

Akron

Barmacy Bar & Grill: Open jam at 7:30 Thursday at 804 W. Market St.

Eagles No. 555: Bud Grabbe and the Roadrunners jam session at 7:30 Tuesday at 89 E. Waterloo Road.

Ingy’s Piano Bar at Tear-Ez: Audience participation at 6 Sunday at 358 S. Main St.

New Era Restaurant: Gary Parker Band, 7 Monday at 10 Massillon Road.

North

Beau’s Lounge at the Sheraton Suites: The Larry Alltop Show at 8 Friday at 1989 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls.

Domenic’s Pub: My Friend Jack plays at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 2467 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls.

The Jetty at the Sheraton Suites: The Jonathan Edward Project plays at 7 Thursday; Danny Clark at 8 Saturday at 1989 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls.

West

The Houston Pub: Tom Ball open mic at 6:30 Tuesday at 3069 Houston Road, Norton.

Cleveland Area

Wilbert's Food & Music: The Bridget Kelly Band plays at 9:30 Friday; Bridgetown Junction at 5 Saturday; Gringo Stew at 9 Saturday; Rob Williams at 4 Sunday; Anthony Picone at 5:30 Monday and Tuesday; Ponce at 9 Tuesday; American Dreamer at 5 Wednesday; Blue Lunch and John Clifton Blues Band at 8 Wednesday at 812 Huron Road East, Cleveland.