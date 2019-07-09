THURSDAY

Drop-In Nature Craft: A new craft will be presented each week, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Onondaga Deck, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Brandywine Falls Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 8176 Brandywine Road, Sagamore Hills. Hike leader Colleen Carpinello. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Big Bend Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 7 p.m. Meet at 1337 Merriman Road, Akron. Hike leader Billy Stacy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

FRIDAY

Fishing Friday: A fun day of fishing, 9-10:30 a.m. Liberty Park, Tinkers Creek Area, 10303 Aurora-Hudson Road, Streetsboro. 330-865-8065.

Kids’ Fishing: Ages 15 and under will learn the basics of fishing, then drop a line in Little Turtle Pond, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Firestone Metro Park, Little Turtle Pond, 2400 Harrington Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Firefly Terrariums: Ages 5-8 will learn about fireflies and them make a glow-in-the-dark firefly terrarium to take home, 2-3:30 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Early Evening Bike Ride: Enjoy a moderate bike ride on the Towpath Trail, 6-8 p.m. Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park, 5779 Riverview Road, Peninsula. Helmets required. 330-865-8065.

Friday Night Concert – American Steal: Free concert by American Steal, 7 p.m. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Hampton Hills Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2925 Akron Peninsula Road, Akron. Hike leader Kathy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

SATURDAY

Punderson State Park Hike: Portage Trail Walkers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at 11755 Kinsman Road, Newbury Township. For more information, call Larry Thomas at 330-673-6896.

CVNP Kendall Lake Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 8 a.m. Meet at 1000 Truxell Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Colleen Carpinello. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Sand Run Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 1400 Sand Run Parkway, Akron. Hike leader Billy Stacy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

SUNDAY

Drop-In Nature Craft: A new craft will be presented each week, 1-2:30 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Goodyear Heights Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 2077 Newton St., Akron. Hike leader Lester Phillips. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

MONDAY

Botzum Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 8 a.m. Meet at 2928 Riverview Road, Akron. Hike leader Colleen Carpinello. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

TUESDAY

Nature Journaling – Small Mammals: Learn basic journaling techniques to record your nature observations, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. $20 per person. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Random Act of Music: The Metro Parks Ensemble will perform, 7 p.m. Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park, Lot C4, 5550 Christman Road, Green. 330-865-8065.

H&B at 303 Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 4-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 64 W. Streetsboro Road, Boston Heights. Hike leader Roy Kress. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

WEDNESDAY

Kids’ Fishing: Ages 15 and under can learn the basics of fishing, then drop a line in Brushwood Lake, 10 a.m. to noon. Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. 330-865-8065.

Shirts to Dye For: Learn about natural dyes from local plants, then tie-dye a shirt, 1-2:30 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Onondaga Deck, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. Bring a plain t-shirt to dye. 330-865-8065.

Drop-In Discovery – Insects: Children and thief adult companions learn about some interesting insects out and about this season, 2:30-4 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Seneca Deck, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Bath Nature Preserve Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 4160 Ira Road, Akron. Hike leader Billy Stacy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.