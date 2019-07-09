POPULAR

THURSDAY

Downtown@Dusk presents 15 60 75 (The Numbers Band): 6:30 p.m., free. Akron Art Museum, www.akronartmuseum.org.

Rock the Lock presents Straight On: 7 p.m. Lock 3, www.lock3live.com.

O-Town: 7 p.m., with Ryan Cabrera, $12. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Loverboy: 7:30 p.m., starting at $39. MGM Northfield Park Center Stage, www.ticketmaster.com.

Tiffany Baumann Band: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Chris Hatton’s Two-Vibe: 8 p.m. The Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

The Fabulous Thunderbirds: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Heart Bones: 8 p.m., $15. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Blue Coupe: 8 p.m., with The Rick Ray Band, $15-$18. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Jam Night featuring The Bad Boys of Blues: 9 p.m., free. The Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

FRIDAY

Rachel Shortt: 6 p.m. The Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Tracey Thomas & Ben Payne: 6:30 p.m., $1. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com/.

15-60-75 (The Numbers Band): 6:30 p.m., free. Venice Kent, http://venicekent.com/.

Rock the Lock presents ABBA Mania: 7 p.m. Lock 3, www.lock3live.com.

Barberton Summer Concert Series presents Long Time Gone: 7 p.m. Lake Anna Gazebo, www.cityofbarberton.com.

Twinsburg’s Rock the Park presents Face-2-Face - Billy Joel & Elton John Tribute: 7 p.m., $15. Glenn Chamberlin Park, http://rocktheparkconcert.com.

Wanted - A Tribute to Bon Jovi: 7 p.m., with Theatre of Crue - A Tribute to Motley Crue, $20. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Micah: 8 p.m., with Post Saga and Wo Hop Madness, $1. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com/.

Queensryche: 8 p.m., $22.50-$42.50. MGM Northfield Park, www.ticketmaster.com.

Carvin Jones Band: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Tribute to Pink Floyd by Dark Side of the Moon: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Dave Alvin with Steve Forbert: 8 p.m., with Dead Rock West, $25. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Medina Community Band: 8:30 p.m., free. Medina’s Uptown Park Square Gazebo, www.medinacommunityband.org.

Golden Vessel: 8:30 p.m. with Instupendo and Oston, $15. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

SMP: 9 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

The Greg Show: 9 p.m. The Brothers Lounge - Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Bassel & The Supernaturals: doors open 9 p.m., with Toobe Fresco and The living Sound and Nick Wilkinson. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

The Goods - 90’s Night: 9:30 p.m., $5. The Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Monica Robins and the Whiskey Kings: 10 p.m., free. Venice Kent, http://venicekent.com/.

SATURDAY

Allan Licht: 6 p.m. The Brothers Lounge - Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

D Hilla: 7 p.m., with Runaway Lucy and Red Rose Panic, $1. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com/.

Duwayne Burnside: 8 p.m., $15 in advance, $18 at the door. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Pavilion @ The Inn presents An Innocent Band: 8 p.m. Pavilion at the Aurora Inn, www.ticketor.com/pavilion.

Liz Bullock & the Treemonts: 9 p.m. The Brothers Lounge - Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

The Deep End: 9 p.m., with Bando, Dirty Red, Dutty, Goofyfm, Hekate b2b Voto, Jacob Bennett, Jon Soros, Mr. Yukke, Slave and Wolftown, $20-$25. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Gen X - Files from the 90’s: 9:30 p.m., $5. The Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Jam Night featuring The Bad Boys of Blues: 9 p.m., free. The Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Summer Chilled: 9:30 p.m., featuring Sean 2:16, Konium and Jesse Trillet, $12. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

SUNDAY

Billy Joel Brunch with 52nd Street Stranger: noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Reggae Sunday with Outlaws I & I: 4 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Keyser Park Concert Series presents Chardon Polka Band: 4:30 p.m., free. Keyser Barn, Keyser Park, www.cityofcf.com/activity/keyser-park-food-truck-frenzy-concert-series.

Mike Petrone: 5:30 p.m. The Brothers Lounge - Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Carly Rae Jepsen: 7 p.m., $36. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Sebadoh and Eleanor Friedberger: doors open 7:30 p.m., $20. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers: 8 p.m., $44.50-$84.50. The Goodyear Theater, www.goodyeartheater.com.

Colin John: 8 p.m. The Otani Pub, www.otanihudson.com.

TWRP + Protomen: 8 p.m., $20-$99. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

MONDAY

Lord Huron: doors open 7 p.m., with Bully. Agora Theater & Ballroom, www.agoracleveland.com/events.

Velvet Voyage: 8 p.m. The Brothers Lounge - Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Skatch Anderssen Orchestra: 8:30 p.m., $7. The Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Jake La Botz: 8:30 p.m., $8-$12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

TUESDAY

Barberton Tuesday Park Concert Series presents Motor City Gold: 6 p.m. Tuscora Park, www.cityofbarberton.com.

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne: 7 p.m., with Neck Deep. Blossom Music Center, www.ticketmaster.com.

Bob Sammon: 7 p.m. The Brothers Lounge - Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Michigan Rattlers: 7 p.m., with Oliver Hazard, $17. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

The Marias: 8 p.m., with Paul Cherry, $15-$18. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

WEDNESDAY

BEACHWEEK: 6 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Jeff Poulos Blues Revue: 7 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

Cro-Mags JM: doors open 7 p.m., with Inmates and Pillars, $15-$18. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters: 8 p.m., $25-$35. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstate.com.

10 x 3 hosted by Brent Kirby: 8 p.m. The Brothers Lounge - Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Combo Chimbita: 8 p.m., with Mourning [A] BLKstar, $12-$14. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.