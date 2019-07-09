THEATER

Akron Civic Theatre’s Millennial Theatre Project: (182 S. Main St., Akron; 330-253-2488, www.akroncivic.com) “The Laramie Project” at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $15.

Aurora Community Theatre: (Aurora Memorial Library and Performing Arts Center, 115 E. Pioneer Trail, Aurora; https://auroracommunitytheatre.com/) Final performances of “Bonnie & Clyde” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $18 adults, $13 18 and under.

Chagrin Arts Shakespeare in The Valley: (Solon Community Park, SOM Center Road, Solon; https://chagrinarts.org/) “As You Like It” opens Saturday and continues through July 21. 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays.

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre: (River Street Playhouse, 56 River St., Chagrin Falls; https://cvlt.org/events/) Final performances of “The 10-10 New Plays Festival” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $13.

Curtain 440: (Newbury High School Auditorium, 14775 Auburn Road, Newbury Township; www.curtain440.com) “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. $8-$10.

Playhouse Square: (Connor Palace Theatre, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.playhousesquare.org) “Come From Away” continues through July 28. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday. $10-$100.

Porthouse Theatre: (3143 O'Neil Road, Cuyahoga Falls; 330-672-3884, www.kent.edu/porthouse) “Tintypes” continues through July 20. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m Sunday, 8 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday. $28-$42.

Theatre 8:15: (4740 Massillon Road, Green; 330-896-0339, www.theatre815.com) “Disney High School Musical” opens Friday and continues through July 27. 8:15 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:15 p.m. Sundays. $15 adults, $12 seniors and students.