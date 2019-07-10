OPENING FRIDAY

"Armstrong”:

(Not rated) The life story of Apollo 11 Astronaut Neil Armstrong: from his childhood in Ohio to his first steps on the Moon, and beyond. 1 hour, 40 minutes.

"Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable”:

(PG) Bethany Hamilton lost her arm to a tiger shark at age 13, but this didn't stop her from pursuing her dream of becoming a professional surfer. 1 hour, 38 minutes.

"Crawl”:

(R) A young woman, while attempting to save her father during a Category 5 hurricane, finds herself trapped in a flooding house and fighting alligators. 1 hour, 27 minutes.

"The Fall of The American Empire”:

(R) A shy and insecure delivery truck driver accidentally arrives on the scene of a major crime and happens to pick up two bags of cash. 2 hours, 7 minutes.

"I Got The Hook-Up 2”:

(Not rated) Best friends and old-school street hustlers Black and Blue went legit twenty years ago when they opened their family restaurant. But with the health inspector threatening to shut them down, they could lose it all. 1 hour, 47 minutes.

"Stuber”:

(R) A detective recruits his Uber driver into an unexpected night of adventure. 1 hour, 33 minutes.

"Summer Night”:

(Not rated) A coming-of-age story about the complexities of young romantic relationships. 1 hour, 38 minutes.

"Wild Rose”:

(R) A musician from Glasgow dreams of becoming a Nashville star. 1 hour, 41 minutes.

