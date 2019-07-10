ALSO SHOWING

Akron-Summit County Main Library: (Auditorium, 60 S. High St., Akron; 330-643-9015) “A Dog’s Way Home”, 1 p.m. Thursday. Free. “Captain Marvel”, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free.

Nightlight Cinema: (30 N. High St., Akron; 330-252-5782, www.nightlightcinema.com) “Midsommar”, 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3:30, 6:15 and 9 p.m. Saturday, 2:30, 5:15 and 8 p.m. Sunday, 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. $9, $8 seniors and children.

Capitol Theatre:(1390 West 65th Street, Cleveland; 440-528-0355, www.clevelandcinemas.com) “Cure – Anniversary 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park”, 7 p.m. Thursday. $15. “Ruta Madre”, 1 p.m. Monday. $5. “Puss In Boots”, 10 a.m. Wednesday. $1. “Between Me and My Mind”, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. $12.50.

Cedar Lee Theatre: (2163 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights; 440-564-2030, www.clevelandcinemas.com) “The Room”, 10 p.m. Saturday. $6. National Theatre Live 10th Anniversary: “Hamlet”, 11 a.m. Sunday. $20. “Puss In Boots”, 10 a.m. Wednesday. $1. Met Summer Encore: “Aida”, 7 p.m. Wednesday. $12.50.

Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque: (Peter B. Lewis Theater, 11610 Euclid Ave.; 216-421-7450, www.cia.edu/cinematheque) “Grass (2018)”, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Sunday; “Sunset”, 8 p.m. Thursday, 3:30 p.m. Sunday; “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back”, 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday; “Under the Silver Lake”, 9:10 p.m. Saturday; “The Fiances”, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $9; $7 members, seniors, students, 25 or younger.

Flicks on the Falls: (Falls River Square Auditorium, Cuyahoga Falls; www.cityofcf.com/activity/flicks-falls) “Hook”, begins at dark, Thursday. Free.

Northlawn Cinema: (Hower House Museum, 60 Fir Hill, Akron) “Hunchback of Notre Dame (1923)”, 9 p.m. Thursday. Free.

Palace Theatre: (605 Market Ave. N., Canton; 330-454-8172) Anime Fest 2019, Friday-Sunday. Films include: “Spirited Away”, “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu”, “Mirai of the Future”, “Alita Battle Angel”, “A Letter to Momo”, “Metropolis” and “Paprika”. Weekend Pass with shirt is $55, without shirt $45, Saturday Pass $25, Sunday Pass $18, individual movies $7. 2019 Summer Kids Movie Series presents “Peter Rabbit”, 1 p.m. Monday. $1. 2019 Sensory Cinema Films presents “Peter Rabbit”, 6:30 p.m. Monday. $1.

“Sound! Euphonium: The Movie”: 7 p.m. Thursday (subtitled) at the following cinemas: Hudson Cinema 10; Cinemark 15, Macedonia: Valley View 24, and Cedar Lee, Cleveland Heights. Also, 7 p.m. Monday (dubbed) at the following cinemas: Hudson Cinema 10, and Valley View 24. Check cinema listings for ticket price.