Queensryche



Where/When: MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage, 8 p.m. Friday

Tickets: $22-$134. www.ticketmaster.com.

1. "Stuber"

2. "Crawl"

3. "The Fall of the American Empire"

4. "Wild Rose"

5. "Summer Night"

6. "I Got the Hook-Up 2"



"Easy Rider"

50th anniversary: The influential "hippie-trippy" movie from 1969 will be back in theaters for two days as part of a 50th anniversary celebration. It screens on Sunday and next Wednesday at Cinemark Valley View, Regal Hudson 10 and other area theaters. For showtimes and more info: www.fathomevents.com.

Fonda and Hopper: "Easy Rider" starred Peter Fonda as Wyatt and Dennis Hopper as Billy, two free-wheeling dudes riding their chopped Harleys across the country "in search of America." Hopper directed and he and Fonda, along with Terry Southern, wrote the screenplay. The soundtrack includes Steppenwolf's classic "Born to be Wild."

Jack shines: It was also the big breakthrough film for Jack Nicholson. He played ACLU lawyer George Hanson, who falls in with Wyatt and Billy and is introduced to marijuana. The performance would earn Nicholson his first of 12 Oscar nominations. (The prize that year for best supporting actor, however, went to Gig Young for "They Shoot Horses, Don't They?")

1. "Spider-Man: Far From Home," $93.6 ($185 total)

2. "Toy Story 4," $34.3 ($306.5)

3. "Yesterday," $10.7 ($36.8)

4. "Annabelle Comes Home," $9.7 ($50)

5. "Aladdin," $7.6 ($320.7)

(In millions; boxofficemojo.com)

SpongeBob SquarePants

The world's most beloved sponge has been making us laugh for two decades, and the gang is celebrating with "SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout" at 7 p.m. Friday on Nickelodeon. The special is a tribute to series creator Stephen Hillenburg, who died last year, and it will feature live-action elements with David Hasselhoff, Daniella Perkins and Kel Mitchell.

1. "Mary Poppins Returns"

2. "Kinky"

3. "Family Reunion"

4. "Blown Away" (Friday)

5. "Point Blank" (Friday)

