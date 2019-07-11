Events

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 State Route 619, Marlboro Township. 6 p.m. Sundays. Griefshare is a ministry to individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one, providing help in recovering from loss. Also, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Celebrate Recovery, a 12-Step recovery program. For more information, call 330-935-0132.

Canton Christian Women’s Connection: The Fairways, 1500 Rogwin Circle SW, North Canton. 11:30 a.m. Thursday. “New Book, Old Book” luncheon. Featuring a book sale and inspirational speaker Kelly Stigliano. Tickets are $13. Reservations required, call Sherry at 330-837-6552 or email cantoncwc@aol.com.

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 State Route 619, Marlboro Township. July 20-21. Basketball Skills Development Camp for boys and girls grades 7-12. Like Witte will lead the camp. Registration is $35. For more information, call 330-935-0132, ext. 228, or go to www.marlboro-chapel.com.

Christ Is the Answer Ministries Outreach Center: 421 W. Thornton St., Akron. 6:09 p.m. Sunday. Miracle Service with Dr. Michael Jackson of the Love Center Interdenominational Church of Cleveland.

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church: 67 E. North St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Pre-musical service for the Rev. Otis Hankton and first lady Trezette Hankton

First Friday Club of Greater Akron: Tangier, 532 W. Market St., Akron. 11 a.m. Aug. 2. Father Dave Halaiko will speak on the topic “The History of the Churches of Akron.” $20. Reservations and information, call 330-535-7668 or go to www.firstfridayclubofgreaterakron.org.

Green Valley United Methodist Church: East Liberty Park, 471 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Green. 4-6 p.m. July 20. Summerfest. The free event will feature live music, food, games and crafts. For more information, call 330-896-4357 or go to www.greenvalleyumc.com.

Greensburg United Methodist Church: 2161 Greensburg Road, Green. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Green Sibshop and Sibshop for Teens, a monthly program for kids in grades 3-6 and grades 7-12 who have a sibling with special health or developmental needs. To register a child, call 330-244-7650 or go to www.greensburgumc.net.

Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church: 1866 Brown St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Holy Ghost Bible study class. Grow in faith from a Ukrainian Catholic perspective. For more information, go to www.hgucc.org.

Holy Spirit Catholic Church: 2952 Edison St. NW, Uniontown. 1-4 p.m. July 21. Holy Spirit Parish Car Show. Music and supervised games for children. All proceeds benefit a planned prayer and family activity garden. Registration is $10. For more information, call 330-699-4500 or go to www.holyspiritunoh.org.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church: 50 N. Prospect St., Akron. 6 p.m. Wednesdays through July 24, “Who Is My Neighbor” Dialogues on the Refugee Crisis. Also, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, “Dare to Love More” Food & Resources Pantry. www.holytrinityakron.org.

Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church: 401 Robert St., Akron. Aug. 3. Bus Shopping Trip to Grove City Premium Outlets. Bus will depart at 9 a.m. and return at approximately 5 p.m. Deposit of $25 due by June 30. Balance of $25 due July 21. For more information, call Marilyn Maxwell at 330-842-0159.

New Mission Missionary Baptist Church: 150 Wayne Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 21. Family and Friends day with special guest speaker the Rev. Jefferson Swain.

New Trinity Missionary Baptist Church: 1380 Hartford Ave., Akron. 4 p.m. Redeemer North Hill UMC Church: 265 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Christian Bible Study Class open to anyone interested in learning more about a Christian life style. Also, 11:30 a.m. Fridays, free lunch and clothing store.

Phillips Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 413 Iroquois Ave., Akron. 4 p.m. Sunday. 73rd Usher Board Anniversary. Guest Preacher is Bishop Emmett J. Lee, senior pastor of Galilee Baptist Church in Barberton. 330-784-8964.

Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church: 844 Garth Ave., Akron. 3 p.m. July 21. 62nd Annual Women’s Day Celebration with guest speaker Danita Harris. Theme is “Restoration of Women Through God’s Love, Grace and Mercy.”

Queen of Heaven Church: 1800 Steese Road, Green. 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday. The Grief & Loss Share Group’s July meeting. For more information, call Ellen at 330-801-0463 or Ann at 330-612-5234. Also, 6 p.m. Thursday, A Butterfly to Remember Memorial, free memorial service. For more information, call Ellen Barber at 216-661-1285, opt. 2.

Saint John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 1233 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron. 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible Studies; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, Soup Kitchen; noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Clothing Closet open by appointment. 330-864-3060.

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church: 1034 Brown St., Akron. 4-6 p.m. Wednesday. Free community dinner. 330-699-4275.

St. Raphael Center: 4365 Fulton Drive NW, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Lenten Mission Book Study of “Life of Christ” by Venerable Fulton Sheen.

Unitarian-Universalist Church: 3300 Morewood Road, Fairlawn. 4 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Joani Worthy from Cleveland will speak on “Talkin’ Shift."

Westminster Presbyterian Church: 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron. 5 p.m. July 21. Third Sunday Dinner, a free community dinner, that encourages food and fellowship with church members and the local community. 330-836-2226 or www.westminsterakron.com.

Performances

Chapel of Prayer: 1811 Brittain Road, Akron. 11 a.m. Sunday. The Songsters will perform. A love offering will be accepted.

The Church of the Western Reserve: 30500 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike. 7 p.m. July 26. A concert featuring Alexandre Marr, piano, with Heidi Swinford and Melissa Coleman, vocalists. Donations will be accepted. 440-442-2220.

Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church: 1225 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron. 5 p.m. July 20. Brianna Collins and Friends in Concert. Freewill offering accepted.

Vacation Bible School

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 State Route 619, Marlboro. 6:15-8:45 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Vacation Bible School: Roar. K-5 program and grades 6-8 program. For more information and registration, go to www.marlboro-chapel.com.

Grace United Church of Christ in Uniontown: 13275 Cleveland Ave., Lake Township. 9-11:45 a.m. July 22-26. Vacation Bible School: Roar. Ages third-fifth grade. To register, call 330-699-4478 or go to www.graceutown.com.

The Home Missionary Baptist Church: 1922 Oaks Drive, Akron. 6:15-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Vacation Bible School: Roar. Crafts, songs, learning and snacks.

Messiah Lutheran Church: 4700 S. Main St., Akron. 6-8 p.m. Monday-Friday. Vacation Bible School – To Mars and Beyond. For more information and to register, call 330-644-5766 or go to www.messiahlutheran.cc.

Uniontown United Methodist Church: 13370 Cleveland Ave. NW, Lake Township. 6-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Vacation Bible School “Let’s Party.” Preschool through grade 5. To register, call 330-699-3587 or go to www.uniontownchurch.wordpress.com.

