Medina County Beekeepers Association Bee Festival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Medina Library, 210 S. Broadway St., Medina. Bee crafts, honey tasting, beekeeping displays and more. For more information, go to www.mcdl.info/BeeFest.

Architectural Greenery, Inc. Annual Plant Sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Akron Glass Works, 421 Spicer St., Akron. For information, go to www.architecturalgreenery.com or www.akronglassworks.com.

Portage County Beekeepers: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Portage Soil and Water Office, 6970 state Route 88, Ravenna. Maggie Loughney will show how to clean wax to make candles and other items. For more information, call Mary Lovin at 330-325-3028.

Summer Grafting Workshop: 8 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Secrest Arboretum, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster. Hands-on workshop focused on summer grafting of tree species. $35 members and $45 non-members. Pre-registration required, www.secrest.osu.edu.

Intro to Macro Photography: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20-21 at the Secrest Arboretum, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster. Learn the basics of shooting close-up and macro prints of insects and flowers. $75. Pre-registration required, www.secrest.osu.edu.

Stark County Master Gardeners Membership Meeting: 6 p.m. July 23 at the Perry Township Administration Building, 3111 Hilton St., Massillon. http://osustarkmg.org/calendar-2/.

Summit County Beekeepers Association: 7-9 p.m. July 25 at Lions Lodge, 641 Silver Lake Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Jim Tew speaks on aspects of the Honey Bee Society. Free for members, $5 for non-members. For more information, go to www.summitbeekeepers.com.

Stark County Master Gardeners Pollinators, Plants and Phenology: 10 a.m. Aug. 1 at OSU Extension Stark County Office, 2800 Richville Drive, Massillon. http://osustarkmg.org/calendar-2/.

Guided Bird Walk: 9-11 a.m. Aug. 10 at Secret Arboretum, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster. Members of the Greater Mohican Audubon Society guided birders of all skill levels. For more information, go to www.secrest.osu.edu.

Greater Akron Orchid Society: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12, Portage Lakes Kiwanis, 725 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron. Game night featuring “Orchid Jeopardy.” For more information, call Dave at 330-307-7189 or go to www.thegaos.com.

Secrest Arboretum Tree Walk: 1-2 p.m. Aug. 14 at Secret Arboretum, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster. A variety of topics will be covered, including proper selection and planting, insect pests and diseases. For more information, go to www.secrest.osu.edu.