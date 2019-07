Paws and Prayers Adoption Event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus, 790 Arlington Ridge Unit 303, Green. https://pawsandprayers.org/events/.

Rose’s Rescue Adoption Event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Pet Supplies Plus, 1262 State Route 303, Streetsboro. https://rosesrescue.rescuegroups.org/info/calendar.

Paper Pawsibilities Card Making Fundraiser: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Barlow Community Center, 41 S. Oviatt St., Hudson. Spend an evening learning a variety of paper crafting techniques and make four cards to take home. Tickets are $25 each and are available for pre-sale and adults only. www.summithumane.org/.