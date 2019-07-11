This time last year, I was soaking in the beautiful views of Lake Iseo, which is about an hour north of Milan in Italy. I was happily sipping on franciacorta, Italy’s high end sparkling wine that’s made the same way as French Champagne.

Sounding like a bit of a snob, I swore to myself, that I could never go back to drinking Prosecco.

Well, scusi! La Casa Dei Fiori is the name of a delightful Prosecco. The ultra fine bubbles and aromas of fresh cut apples are exquisitely enticing.

Don’t fret over a food pairing. It will go with everything. I had it with grilled salmon skewers and ahi tuna. Perfetto!

At $9.99, it’s a steal of a deal. I would gladly pay more, but thankful I don’t have to. Just so you know, using these bubbles to make a mimosa would be criminal.

Buy this wine at all Heinen's locations, Mustard Seed Market Montrose, Highland Square and Solon, Corkscrew Johnny’s, and Acme Montrose.

— Phil Masturzo