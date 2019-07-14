The sixth annual Elevate Akron Yoga Festival: 4:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday at Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St., Akron. Includes food and business vendors, live music by Zach Friedhof and DJ Naeno, a kids fun zone with activities, and a yoga class led by Elevate Akron Director Tracy Rhinehart. Free. To register, go to www.elevateakron.com.

The 28th annual Huth Invitational: Friday at Chenoweth Golf Club, Green. 9:30 a.m. registration with 11 a.m. shotgun start. $105 per person. There are two hole-in-one contests, each with a cash prize of $2,500, and rafﬂe items. www.hlhuthgolfbenefit.org.

Buckeye Blues/Rock Fest: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday at Chapel Hill Mall, Cuyahoga Falls. Food trucks, vendors and merchandise will be available. Benefiting Keys to Serenity and the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation. Admission is $5. For more information, call Tony at 786-702-2051 or Jay at 440-667-7823.

Uncorked Medina Wine Festival: 4-9 p.m. Friday and 2-9 p.m. Saturday at Buffalo Creek Retreat, 8708 Hubbard Valley Road, Seville. A wine and craft beer tasting. There will be craft vendors, food trucks and entertainment. General admission is $25 pre-sale or $35 at the door and includes a commemorative wine glass and 10 tasting tickets. Proceeds support the Friends of Medina County Parks. www.uncorkedmedina.com.

2019 Run of the Ox 5K Run/Walk: Saturday at St. Joseph’s Annual Ox Roast Fair, 11045 St. Joseph Blvd., Mantua. Registration at 7 a.m. with the race beginning at 8 a.m. Pre-registration fee is $16 by Thursday and $20 race day registration. For registration, go to https://stjosephmantua.com/ox-fun-rides-games-events-music.

National Wigs for Kids Day: Saturday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. 5K and 1-mile fun walk. Registration begins 7 a.m. All participants will receive a T-shirt and access to activities at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and Rainforest. $35. www.wigsforkids.org/wigs-for-kids-day-at-the-zoo.

Purpose Palooza: noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Buckeye High School Campus, 3084 Columbia Road, Medina. On-site interactive service experiences provided by numerous ministry partners and community organizations. Concerts by Lost & Found, AGAPE with Joe Davis and Rachel Kurtz. Tickets are $20. For more information, go to www.purposepalooza.com.

The Mark Kline Memorial Golf Outing: July 27 at Loyal Oak Golf Course, 2909 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Norton. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a 10 a.m. tee time. $75 per person includes 18 holes, cart, breakfast snacks, lunch, dinner and refreshments throughout the day. For more information, call Kim Snodgrass at 330-836-2945. For reservations, email Mark Holaday at mark_holaday@hotmail.com.

Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s Challenge Golf Invitational Fundraiser: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 29 at Portage Country Club, 240 N. Portage Path, Akron. Cost is $400, which includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch and dinner. For more information or reservations, call 330-344-6888 or go to http://give.ccf.org/challengegolf.

Habitat for Humanity of Summit County 10th annual “A Home in One” Golf Outing: July 29 at the Country Club of Hudson, 2155 Middleton Road, Hudson. Noon shotgun start. $175 per golfer. Lunch and dinner, drinks, raffle prizes and silent auction. For more information, go to www.hfhsummitcounty.org/golfouting/.

The Gay Community Endowment Fund of Akron Community Foundation “exhALE: Advancing Lived Equality”: 5 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. Featuring a performance by the North Coast Men’s Chorus Coastliners. Proceeds support the GCEF Scholarship Fund, which awards academic scholarships to LGBTQ+ and allied students in Greater Akron. For more information, go to www.akroncf.org/NewsEvents/NewsReleases.aspx.