CLASSICAL

Cleveland Orchestra Summers@Severance “Romero Plays Rodrigo”: 7 p.m. Friday, Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Pablo Heras-Casado, conducting, Pepe Romero, guitar. Rorigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez and Debussy’s Ibéria (Images). $27-$87. For tickets, go to www.clevelandorchestra.com.

CREDO Faculty & Fellowship students concert: 8 p.m. Friday, Kulas Recital Hall, Oberlin Conservatory, 43 S. Professor St., Oberlin. Kangwon Kim, Kevie Yu, Sarita Kwok, Zion Lee and Elizabeth Larson, violins; Michael Sabatka, Kathryn Steely and Sarah Mason, violas; Bryan Dumm, Isaiah Wu and Jocelyn Meyer, cellos; and James Howsmon, piano. Hugo Wolf’s Italian Serenade and Mozart’s String Quintet in D, K. 593 & Piano Quartet No. 1 in G, K. 478. $10 general admission/$5 seniors at the door.

Cleveland Orchestra “Bruch's Violin Concerto”: 8 p.m. Saturday, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. Klaus Mäkelä, conductor, Daniel Lozakovich, violin. Kodály’s Dances of Galánta, Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 and Sibelius’ Symphony No. 5. $25-$89. For tickets, go to www.clevelandorchestra.com.

Cleveland Orchestra “Romero Plays Rodrigo”: 7 p.m. Sunday, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. Pablo Heras-Casado, conducting, Pepe Romero, guitar. Rorigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez and Debussy’s Ibéria (Images). $25-$89. For tickets, go to www.clevelandorchestra.com.

Kent Blossom Music Festival Faculty Concert: Members of the Cleveland Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Ludwig Recital Hall, Kent State University, 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent. Frank Rosenwein, oboe, Afendi Yusuf, clarinet, and Barrick Stees, bassoon, with Randall Fusco, piano. Jeffrey Rathbun’s Shapes for Bassoon and Piano, Bernstein’s Clarinet Sonata, Schulhoff’s Divertimento for Oboe, Clarinet and Bassoon, and Beethoven’s Trio for Two Oboes and English Horn in C, Op. 87 & Sextet in E-Flat, Op. 71. $20. For tickets, go to www.kent.edu/blossom/concerts.