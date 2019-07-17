ETC

Pezamania 29: Thursday-Saturday at the Holiday Inn, 6001 Rockside Road, Independence. PEZ Collectors, PEZ dealers, and PEZ authors. Convention show will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. $5 adult, $10 family. For more information: www.pezamania.com.

Akron Art Museum Free Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Free admission and special programming. www.akronartmuseum.org.

Akron Roundtable presents Paul Helmke: noon Thursday at Quaker Station, 135 S. Broadway, Akron. Paul Helmke, former President and CEO of Brady Center/Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, presents “When Will We Ever Learn? Gun Violence, Politics and the Second Amendment”. $25 per seat. For reservations, go to www.akronroundtable.org.

Italian Center Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Italian Center, 134 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. $7-$8. 330-535-3919.

Soup at Six “Why Wednesday Is Food Day: Paging Through the Culinary History of the Canton Repository”: 6 p.m. Thursday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. $20 includes soup, fresh baked bread, drinks, and dessert. For reservations, call 330-455-7043.

Tween Tech: 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. For ages 9-12, an exploration of different tech gadgets each week for interactive, hands-on fun. Registration required, call 330-928-2117.

Remember When … Grandma’s Attic and Grandpa’s Garage: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Carriage House, Perkins Stone Mansion, 550 Copley Road, Akron. Summit County Historical Society features this special interactive presentation. Members and volunteers free, non-members $10. For tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com.

Riverfront Readers: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. This month’s book is “Rise of the Rocket Girls: the Women who Propelled Us, from Missiles to the Moon to Mars” by Nathalia Holt. 330-928-2117.

Third annual Wadsworth Old-Fashioned Day: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Soprema Senior Center, Wadsworth High School/Community Center, 617 School Drive. Entertainment by Jim Gill, games, contests and Wadsworth memorabilia displays. A Classic Car Cruise-In and an old-fashioned cupcake baking contest. For more information, call 330-335-1513.

Star Wars Crafternoon: 2-4 p.m. Friday at the Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St. All ages event is for all who want to either be a part of the Resistance or belong to the First Order. For more information, call 330-653-6658 or go to www.hudsonlibrary.org.

Polish American Club Fish Fry: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday at the Polish American Club, 472 E. Glenwood Ave., Akron. Starting at $7.95. 330-253-0496.

Lalas Burlesque Show: 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. $27.50-$50. www.ticketmaster.com.

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group: 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Bob Evans, 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-929-5430 or 330-630-9275.

A New Beginning Social Group for Widows and Widowers: 9 a.m. Saturday at Thano’s Restaurant, 71 Fifth St. SE, Barberton. 330-745-6239.

82nd FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship Race: Starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Derby Downs, Topside, 1000 George Washington Blvd., Akron. Tickets are $5. For more information, go to http://aasbd.soapboxderby.org.

Rocket Day!: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. A variety of materials for amateur engineers to test their rocket building creativity. 330-928-2117.

Massillon Public Library’s Children’s Summer Reading Club 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing: 11 a.m. Saturday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Film footage of the moon landing and lunar-themed crafts and activities. A showing of “Apollo 13” will take place at 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

Pyrography - Decorative Wood Burning: noon Saturday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, Green branch, 4046 Massillon Road. Demonstration and presentation given by woodworking expert, Chuck Poley. Registration required, call 330-896-9074.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Show “The Universe at Large”: 1 p.m. Saturday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 330-455-7043.

Spring Hill Historic Home Tours: 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Monday through September at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Springhill Lane NE, Massillon. $5 adults, $4 seniors and students, ages 5 and under free. For more information, call 330-833-6749 or go to www.springhillhistorichome.org.

Montrose Stamp Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Holiday Inn - Akron West, 4073 Medina Road, Akron. Stamp dealers buying and selling U.S. and foreign stamps, postcards, covers and some supplies. Free. For more information, call 330-832-5992.

Hungarian Cultural Center of Northeastern Ohio 5th Annual Classic Car Show and Picnic: Gates open 11 a.m. Sunday at 12027 Abbott Road, Hiram. Along with the car show, guests will experience music by The Hungarians Band, authentic Hungarian food and children’s activities. Admission is $6 per person, ages 12 and under free. For more information, call Rose Onders at 330-618-5234 or email ronders@kent.edu.

Moon Landing Party: 1 p.m. Sunday at the Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St. Includes stories, crafts, games, and more for the whole family. For more information, call 330-653-6658, ext. 1020.

Massillon Heritage Foundation Walking Tours: 1 p.m. Sunday walking tour of historic Fourth Street Neighborhood beginning at Five Oaks, 210 Fourth St. NE, Massillon. At 3 p.m. a tour of the Five Oaks Mansion will take place. The walking tour of Massillon is $7 and the Five Oaks Mansion tour is also $7. For more information, go to www.margyvogt.com.

Interactive Magic Show with Michael Mage: 1-2 and 6-7 p.m. Monday at the Barberton Public Library, 602 W. Park Ave. For ages 5-12. For more information, go to www.barbertonlibrary.org.

Teen Murder Mystery Party: 6 p.m. Monday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Prepare for an evening of food, festivities, and murder. To get your pre-selected character, stop in or call Ms. Jen. 330-928-2117.

Stamping Class: 7-9 p.m. Monday at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Make eight Christmas cards. There is a fee for this class. Pre-registration is required, call 330-971-8425, 330-971-8225 or go to www.cifyofcf.com/parksandrec.

Photographing an Astronomical Event: 7 p.m. Monday at the Rodman Public Library, 215 E. Broadway St., Alliance. Presented by Nancy Baker Cazan, Education Director of the Beech Creek Gardens. Free. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 107.

Visit with Children’s Author/Illustrator Walter Tyler: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Walter Tyler will read from his book “The New Barn”. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

MassMu Brown Bag Lunch “Let’s Build a Barn Together”: 12:10-12:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Artist/author Walter Tyler will present “Let’s build a barn together! A conversation about the art of barn raising and bookmaking.” Free. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or go to www.massillonmuseum.org.

Carovillese Club Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Carovillese Club, 570 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. $6 to $8.25. 330-929-6767.

History Hike - Glendale Cemetery: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glendale Cemetery, 150 Glendale Ave., Akron. Summit County Historical Society takes you on a tour of the graves of Akron’s activists. Free, but reservations suggested through www.eventbrite.com.

Lunch Bunch on the Lawn: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Pam S. Belloni Branch Library, Fairless Elementary School, 12000 Navarre Road SW, Navarre. Children in Grades 4-6 are invited to bring a packed lunch and participate in a weekly book club and discussion group. For more information, call 330-767-9939 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org/belloni.

2019 Children’s Summer Reading Club presents “The History of Soil”: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Barry Askren Memorial Branch Library, 1200 Market St. NE, Navarre. Kids will learn how soil is formed and how it builds up over time. For more information, call 330-879-2113 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

Massillon Public Library Space Day Open House: 2-3:30 p..m. Wednesday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Guest presenters from The Wilderness Center will help children learn more about the solar system through fun experiments. 330-832-5037 or www.massillonlibrary.org.

Want to visit Africa? What you need to know to plan the trip of a lifetime: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, Green branch, 4046 Massillon Road. Bud Graske leads one-hour presentation using his personal experiences to show how to ask the right questions before choosing a safari. 330-896-9074.

Kent State’s May 4 Visitors Center “Bill: An All-American Boy”: The Kent State May 4 Visitors Center presents “Bill: An All-American Boy” an exhibit to celebrate the life of Bill Schroeder. The May 4 Visitors Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, go to www.kent.edu/may4.