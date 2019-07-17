The Wanda Hunt Band returns for a one-night reunion; and girls get to rockin' and growin' at Jilly's

This week marks the return of one of Northeast Ohio’s beloved bar bands. On Thursday, the Akron Art Museum’s decidedly low-key Downtown@Dusk 2019 concert series welcomes the Wanda Hunt Band for for a one-night-only reunion show.

For folks who don’t know, for two decades, the Wanda Hunt Band was a staple of various city-sponsored summer concert series, local clubs and pretty much anywhere that hosted live music.

The band was made up of local veteran musicians with a full horn section and fronted by Hunt and her big, big soulful voice. She favored a mix of classic Chicago blues (Koko Taylor, Muddy Waters, Etta James), along with a variety of R&B hits from the 1960s through the '90s, from horn-heavy bands such as Earth, Wind & Fire and Tower of Power and the now old-school neo-soul of Erykah Badu.

In those 20-plus years, Hunt missed exactly three shows, a fact of which she was quite proud. The band’s talent and longevity garnered Hunt several local awards and honors, including being celebrated by the local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority with a Women in Jazz award alongside several other honorees that included "Akron's Queen of the Blues" Marilyn Oliver and Ruby Nash Garnett of Ruby and the Romantics.

Hunt was praised by her alma mater, Central-Hower, and earned a best blues singer award from Youngstown. She also had a drink, the Wicked Wanda, named for her at the Congress Lake Country Club near Hartville.

The Wanda Hunt Band called it a day in 2015 when Hunt decided to retire from active music duty. Now, the gang’s back together for one night and I’m sure a lively, friendly and happy crowd will fill the Bud and Susie Rogers Garden to welcome the WHB back. It should be quite the bluesy shindig.

Girls Rock Jilly’s

From a beloved veteran woman-fronted band reuniting for an evening to play its umpteenth show, we move to a bunch of budding all-girl bands, several of whom will perform for the first time at Jilly’s Music Room on Friday afternoon.

The Girls Rock Camp Alliance is an international network of organizations that “provide resources and space for community building to our membership in order to build a strong movement for collective liberation.”

In much simpler and more local terms, Girls Rock Camp Akron is an intensive, one-week program where girls ages 10-16 can discover, cultivate and empower their inner rock star with help from several local working female musicians.

For five days, the girls choose or are assigned an instrument to learn, form smaller groups and create an original band and an original song.

At the end of the week, the newly minted bands head to Jilly’s Music Room to rock out on a stage in front of friends, family and anyone who just wants to smile at a bunch of kids growing a little right before your eyes.

Last year, I followed the Girls Rock Camp participants for the entire week and it was fun and, yeah, kind of intense.

GRCA is lead by Dylan Yellowlees and the schedule is tight with fun morning activities leading into a lunchtime concert by local acts who donate their time. Then comes the hard work of learning an instrument well enough to then write collectively, work together and write a song.

After a week of watching them work and worry and have fun, and despite the fact that I had absolutely no part in their growth as musicians or young women, dang it if I wasn’t watching them jam on stage that Friday with a little bit of unearned pride.

If you want to get a warm, fuzzy feeling about the future for just a few hours, head to Jilly's Music Room at 4:30 p.m. Friday to catch the Girls Rock Camp Showcase, and please buy some merch so Yellowlees can keep the camp moving. I guarantee it’ll make you feel better.

Malcolm X Abram can be reached at mabram@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3758. Like him on Facebook at http://on.fb.me/1lNgxml, and follow him on Twitter @malcolmabramABJ.