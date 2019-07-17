OPENING FRIDAY

"The Art of Self-Defense”:

(R) A man is attacked at random on the street. He enlists at a local dojo, led by a charismatic and mysterious sensei, in an effort to learn how to defend himself. 1 hour, 44 minutes.

Capitol Theatre, Cedar Lee, Interstate Park 18, Valley View 24

"The Lion King”: B+

(PG) After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. 1 hour, 58 minutes.

Capitol Theatre, Carnation Cinema, Cinemark Aurora 10, Cinemark Portage Crossing, Great Oaks Cinema, Highland Theatre, Hickory Ridge, Hudson Cinema 10, Independence 10, Interstate Park 18, Kent Plaza, Lake 8 Movies, Linda Theatre, Macedonia Cinemark 15, Massillon 12, Montrose 12, Ravenna 7 Movies, Regal Medina Stadium 16, Tinseltown USA, Tower City, Valley View 24, Wooster Movies 10, Blue Sky Drive-In, Magic City Drive-In, Midway Twin Drive-In

"The Spy Behind Home Plate”:

(Not rated) Telling the story of Moe Berg, an enigmatic Jewish catcher during baseball's Golden Age who joined the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) to spy for the U.S. on the Nazis' atomic bomb program. 1 hour, 41 minutes.

Cedar Lee