ALSO SHOWING

Nightlight Cinema: (30 N. High St., Akron; 330-252-5782, www.nightlightcinema.com) “Midsommar”, 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. Thursday; “Halston”, 6:30 p.m. Friday; 5:15 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 8:45 p.m. Monday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 8:45 p.m. Wednesday; “Armstrong”, 8:45 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:25 p.m. Saturday, 4:15 p.m. Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; “Close-Up”, 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $9, $8 seniors and children.

Capitol Theatre:(1390 West 65th Street, Cleveland; 440-528-0355, www.clevelandcinemas.com) “How To Train You Dragon: The Hidden World”, 10 a.m. Wednesday. $1. “Stop Making Sense”, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. $9.75.

Cedar Lee Theatre: (2163 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights; 440-564-2030, www.clevelandcinemas.com) TCM presents “Glory” 30th Anniversary, 1 p.m. Sunday, $7 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, $9.75. “This Changes Everything”, 7:30 p.m. Monday. $9.75. “How To Train You Dragon: The Hidden World”, 10 a.m. Wednesday. $1.

Cinemark 15 Macedonia: (8161 Macedonia Commons, Macedonia; www.fathomevents.com) Pacquiao vs. Thurman, 9 p.m. Saturday. $20.

Cleveland History Center of the Western Reserve Historical Society: (10825 East Blvd., Cleveland; www.wrhs.org) “The Day We Walked On The Moon”, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Free with museum admission.

Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque: (Peter B. Lewis Theater, 11610 Euclid Ave.; 216-421-7450, www.cia.edu/cinematheque) “Queen of Diamonds”, 6:45 p.m. Thursday, 9:05 p.m. Sunday; “Fast Color”, 8:25 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday; “Star Wars: Episode VI – The Return of the Jedi”, 9 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday; “One Fine Day”, 7:35 p.m. Saturday; “For All Mankind”, 9:40 p.m. Saturday, 4:30 p.m. Sunday. $9; $7 members, seniors, students, 25 or younger.

“Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of Orion”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (subtitled) at the following cinemas: Hudson Cinema 10; Montrose 12, Akron; Cinemark 15, Macedonia; and Cedar Lee, Cleveland Heights. Check cinema listings for ticket price.

Palace Theatre: (605 Market Ave. N., Canton; 330-454-8172) 2019 Summer Kids Movie Series presents “The Grinch”, 1 p.m. Monday. $1. 2019 Sensory Cinema Films presents “The Grinch”, 6:30 p.m. Monday. $1.