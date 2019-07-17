NEW SHOWS

The Craft Comedy Tour: 8-10 p.m. July 31, Ohio Brewing Co., Cuyahoga Falls. Featuring Sean Finnerty and Jason Reynard. For tickets, go to https://thecraftcomedytour.com/.

A Night of Free Comedy with Xavier King & Friends: 8 p.m. Aug. 8 at Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. Free. For tickets, go to https://330tix.com/organizations/funny-noizes-productions.

Buckcherry: 8 p.m. Sept. 6, MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. $34.50-$49.50. www.ticketmaster.com.

Jerry Seinfeld: 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Playhouse Square KeyBank State Theatre, 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. July 19 $50-$175.50. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

Johnny Gill & Ralph Tresvant: 8 p.m. Oct. 12, MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. $49.50-$99.50. www.ticketmaster.com.

Journeyman: Eric Clapton tribute: 8 p.m. Nov. 15, the Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St. $30. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

TNT Tour featuring Tinsley Ellis and Tommy Castro: 8 p.m. Nov. 16, the Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St. $35. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.