THURSDAY

Archery Games for Adults: Ages 16 and older play games to build archery skills, 10-11:30 a.m. Liberty Park, Tinkers Creek Area, 10303 Aurora-Hudson Road, Streetsboro. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Drop-In Nature Craft: All ages nature-crafting fun, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Onondaga Deck, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Archery Games for Kids: Ages 9-15 play games to build archery skills, 12:30-2 p.m. Liberty Park, Tinkers Creek Area, 10303 Aurora-Hudson Road, Streetsboro. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Good Gardens – Preserve the Harvest: Learn about various methods of preserving your fresh garden produce to enjoy all year long, 6-7:30 p.m. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Brust Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 7 p.m. Meet at 128 N. Main St., Munroe Falls. Hike leader Billy Stacy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

FRIDAY

Pollinators and Prairie Plants: Hike the trail looking for interactions between pollinators and their host plants, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. 330-865-8065.

Creek Walk: Enjoy exploring the creek at Indian Spring Trailhead to discover what fascinating creatures lurk beneath the waters, 1-2 p.m. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Lake Area, 521 S. River Road, Munroe Falls. 330-865-8065.

Snakes for Kids: Search for snakes around the lake and learn cool snake facts, 2 p.m. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Summit Lake Trailhead, 380 W. Crosier St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Friday Night Concert: A free concert by the Cover Band, 7 p.m. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Sand Run Metro Park/Mingo and Dogwood Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 1400 Sand Run Parkway, Akron. Hike leader Kathy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

SATURDAY

Eye Spy Hike & Breakfast: A family-friendly eye spy hike followed by breakfast, 8-10 a.m. Wood Hollow Metro Park, 2121 Barlow Road, Hudson. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.



Intermediate Stand-Up Paddleboarding: A certified instructor and a naturalist will guide you in moving on the board, advanced paddle strokes and rescue techniques, noon to 3 p.m. Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park, Lot C6, 6194 Christman Road, Green. $15 per person. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Nature Art for Teens: Ages 13-17 can join an interpretive artist for lessons in nature-inspired art, 12:30-2:30 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

All About Snakes: Explore ancient serpents to modern snakes here in Summit County, learning where they live and how they work, 1-2:30 p.m. Firestone Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

National Moth Week: Join a naturalist for an up-close look at moths, 9-11 p.m. Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road, Springfield Township. 330-865-8065.

Munroe Falls Hike and Bike Hike: Portage Trail Walkers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Brust Park, 128 S. Main St., Munroe Falls. For more information, call Larry Thomas at 330-673-6896.

Richfield Annual Lemonade Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at Richfield Woods Park, 4100 Broadview Road, Richfield. Hike leader Pam Fenn. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

SUNDAY

The Power of Poison: Learn what is means to be “poisonous” and hike in search of plants and animals that use toxins to survive, 10-11:30 a.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Presto Chango, It’s A Butterfly!: Join a naturalist to learn how caterpillars change into butterflies and moths, 2-4 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Cascade/Chuckery Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 837 Cuyahoga St., Akron. Hike leader Elisabeth. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

MONDAY

Creative Canvas: Join an interpretive artist to create works of art using nature as the inspiration and repurposed materials as the medium, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. $10 per person. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

CVNP/Wetmore Trail Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 4653 Wetmore Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Kathy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Hunt Farm Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2045 Bolanz Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Billy Stacy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

TUESDAY

Mindfulness in Nature – Centering: Enjoy a peaceful afternoon in nature sharpening your awareness of the world around you, 3 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

CVNP/Oak Hill Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 7-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 3901 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Colleen Carpinello. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Hudson Plaza Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 4-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 134 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson. Hike leader Roy Kress. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

WEDNESDAY

Drawing Outdoors: Bring your drawing pad and pencils for an outdoor session of sketching, 9-11 a.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Creek Critters for Kids: Explore Rock Creek looking for the critters that live there, 10-11 a.m. Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. 330-865-8065.

Meet Me In The Garden: Join the Master Gardeners of Summit County and experienced horticulturists Jim and Shelley Funai, 7-8:30 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Ira Road/O’Neill Woods Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 3801 Riverview Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Kincaid Early. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.