THURSDAY

Thursday Night Music Club presents Dick Cooper: 5 p.m. Hale Farm & Village, www.halefarm.org.

Downtown@Dusk presents the Wanda Hunt Band: 6:30 p.m., free. Akron Art Museum, www.akronartmuseum.org.

B@B (Bands at the Baugh) presents Point Five Band: 7 p.m., $10. Stambaugh Auditorium, www.stambaughauditorium.com.

Kurt Vile and the Violators: 7 p.m., $27. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Leonid and Friends: 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$45. MGM Northfield Park, www.ticketmaster.com.

Land of Panda Album Release Show: 8 p.m., $5. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

The Soul Rebels: 8 p.m., with Parker Louis, $20-$25. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

The Lighthouse and The Whaler: 8 p.m., with Fickle Hellcat, $12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Chris Hatton’s Two-Vibe: 8 p.m. The Brothers Lounge, Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Holly: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Devin the Dude: Doors open 8 p.m., with Mynameisbravo, Walker OG, Nick Samps, Ghutty Mac and Heybert Flexworthy, $20 in advance, $23 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Jam Night featuring the Bad Boys of Blues: 9 p.m., free. The Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

FRIDAY

Thorne Musica: 6 p.m. The Brothers Lounge, Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

The Psychedelic Furs and James: Doors open 6:30 p.m., with Dear Boy. Agora Theater & Ballroom, www.agoracleveland.com/events.

Rock the Lock presents Absolute Leppard: 7 p.m., with Kerosene. Lock 3, www.lock3live.com.

Barberton Summer Concert Series presents Billy Morris & Sunset Strip: 7 p.m. Lake Anna Gazebo, www.cityofbarberton.com.

SAM1R: 7 p.m., $10-$12. The Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

Belle and Sebastian: 7 p.m., with Men I Trust, $39. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Juice: 8 p.m., with Stephen Day, $15-$17. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Sinatra Night with Michael Sonata: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Medina Community Band: 8:30 p.m., free. Medina’s Uptown Park Square Gazebo, www.medinacommunityband.org.

Alex Williams: 8:30 p.m., with Cody Ikerd, $13-$15. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Coldswell Album Release Show: 9 p.m., $10. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

The Sean Chambers: 9 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

Thor Platter: 9 p.m. The Brothers Lounge, Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Shadow of Doubt: 9:30 p.m., $5. The Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

SATURDAY

Women Rock CLE: 5:30 p.m., with Maura Rogers and the Bellows, AJ and the Woods, Alyssa Boyd, the Scenic Route, Hera, Madeline Finn, Kid Tigrr, the Dream Masons, HayOhWell and Indre, $10 House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Steve Roberts: 6 p.m. The Brothers Lounge, Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Emo Night: 7 p.m., $8-$10. The Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

Land of Panda Album Release Show: 8 p.m., $5. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

George Clinton’s “One Nation Under a Groove” Farewell Tour: 7 p.m., with Dumpstaphunk and Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf, $35. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, https://ticketing.rockhall.com/2405/2483.

A Wild Night Out: 8 p.m., with Justina Valentine, Hitman Holla and Conceited, $20-$60. Goodyear Theater, www.goodyeartheater.com.

Pavilion @ The Inn presents Dark Side of the Moon: 8 p.m. Pavilion at the Aurora Inn, www.ticketor.com/pavilion.

Terry Lee Goffee: Johnny Cash tribute: 8 p.m. July 20, $15-$20. MGM Northfield Park, www.ticketmaster.com.

Kyle Craft & Showboat Honey: Doors open 8 p.m., $12 in advance, $14 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

BowieLIVE! tribute to David Bowie: 8:30 p.m., $12-$15. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

UNPLGD: 9 p.m. The Brothers Lounge, Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Case Barge with Music by Unknownphrazes: 9 p.m., $10-$12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Wildflowers: 9:30 p.m., $5. The Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

SUNDAY

Patsy Cline Brunch with Rachel & the Beatnik Playboys: Noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Reggae Sunday with One World Tribe: 4 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Mike Petrone: 5:30 p.m. The Brothers Lounge, Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Mystery Skulls: 7 p.m., $15. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Chuck Mead and the Grassy Knoll Boys: 7 p.m., with Jim Lauderdale and Jason Ringenberg, $25. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

John Markouif and Beckie Plusl: 8 p.m. The Otani Pub, www.otanihudson.com.

Skatch Anderssen Orchestra: 8 p.m., $7. The Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Oginalii: 8 p.m., $10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

MONDAY

Velvet Voyage: 8 p.m. The Brothers Lounge, Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Ben Vaughn: 8 p.m., with Dan Montgomery and Jack Harris, $12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

TUESDAY

Barberton Tuesday Park Concert Series presents Yankee Pankey: 6 p.m. Breitenstine Park, www.cityofbarberton.com.

Wifi’s Funeral: Doors open 7 p.m., with D-ORE XAAREZ, DJ Cookey High and Easy Living Culture, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

The Growlers: Doors open 7 p.m. Agora Theater & Ballroom, www.agoracleveland.com/events.

Tommy Link: 7 p.m. The Brothers Lounge, Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

OK MAYDAY: 8 p.m., with Uptight Sugar, $10-$12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

WEDNESDAY

Blue Lunch: 6 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

The Convalescence: 7 p.m., $10-$12. The Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

The Juke Hounds: 7 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

Louis Prima Jr.: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

The Buttertones: Doors open 7:30 p.m., with King Buu and the Venus Flytraps, $12. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Durand Jones and the Indications: 8 p.m., with Major Murphy, $16-$18. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

10 x 3 by Brent Kirby: 8 p.m. The Brothers Lounge, Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Planet Booty: 8:30 p.m., with Mayor Wertz, $10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.