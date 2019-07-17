Murder. Betrayal. Shame. Yep. Just another family movie from Disney.

“The Lion King” roars into theaters nationwide Friday in a newfangled live-action (but not really) version that retells the saga of an evil brother, a murdered king and the destiny of his son, with all of its Shakespearean overtones.

But don’t worry, it’s rated PG, and this engaging drama-musical is extremely faithful to one of the greatest animated films of all time: “The Lion King” from 1994.

Director Jon Favreau already proved with “The Jungle Book” remake that he could take a beloved Disney property, lose the traditional animation, and ratchet up the computer-generated talking animals with positive results.

No Disney classic is safe. “Beauty and the Beast,” “Dumbo” and “Aladdin” have already embraced live-action redo's. “Mulan” and “The Little Mermaid” are on the way.

The new “Lion King” features talking, and singing, animals. According to Disney, they were created with "photoreal" CGI using virtual reality tools in environments “designed within a game engine.”

I have no clue how all that works, but the result is startlingly realistic, down to the rustling leaves, whirring waters and, most challenging for animators, hair. Or, in this case, fur.

Of course, this remake not only has the weight of the original to contend with, but also Julie Taymor’s fantastically innovative and wildly successful Broadway show (9,000 performances and counting).

Favreau does a wonderful job of honoring the spirit of the original film, and the story remains the same.

Mufasa (voiced by James Earl Jones, the only actor returning from the original film) is the proud king who will someday give way to his son Simba. Mufasa is betrayed by his snarling brother Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who kills him and then blames it on Simba. The young grief- and guilt-stricken cub runs away and is presumed dead.

Off in the wilds, Simba adopts the carefree “Hakuna Matata” attitude of his new friends, a meerkat named Timon (Billy Eichner) and a warthog named Pumbaa (Seth Rogen).

Scar's cohorts include a sneering collection of hyenas led by Shenzi (Florence Kasumba) and her two inept lieutenants, Kamari (Keegan-Michael Key) and Azizi (Eric Andre). Watching over it all is the wise, grandfatherly shaman Rafiki (John Kani), and the fluttering royal adviser Zazu (John Oliver).

Eventually, Simba reconnects with his childhood friend-turned-love-interest Nala and attempts to reclaim his rightful throne. The young Simba (the terrific JD McCrary) evolves into grown-up Simba (voiced by Donald Glover), while young Nala (Shahadi Wright Joseph) blooms into older Nala (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter).

Beyoncé and Glover (aka Childish Gambino) are the big names, but they don’t have the biggest roles. They duet on “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” and we hear a snippet of a new soulful Beyoncé song, “Spirit,” but fans hoping for more from these two powerhouses may be disappointed.

Stirring sequence

The opening sequence is stirring, and a dead ringer for the animated version 25 years ago.

Just as the iconic music and expanding words of a “Star Wars” opening crawl get your movie-mojo juices flowing, so do the gathering of animals, a majestic Mufasa high above the African Savanna and the strains of “Circle of Life/Nants’ Ingonyama” playing, perfectly punctuated by the dramatic THWUMP delivering the main title logo.

“The Lion King” soundtrack devotees will recognize the original gems by Elton John and Tim Rice blending with music from composer Hans Zimmer and vocal arrangements by Lebo M., with an assist from producer Pharrell Williams.

As Glover mentioned in an interview, this was one time he did not have to learn the lyrics to the songs; he knew them all by heart.

He has a lot of company.

I was a parent of young kids when the original came out in 1994, and I have seen it many (many!) times in the theater and on VHS (remember that?). I loved it. I also loved seeing the musical on Broadway. I'll spare you the three sanctimonious paragraphs about needless remakes and greedy money-grabs.

Favreau’s new film does nothing to soil memories of the beloved earlier screen and stage versions, though neither does it surpass them in terms of emotion, character and story. Though the new voice cast is solid, I have to admit that I missed the sonorous tones of Jeremy Irons and the diabolical deviousness he brought to the original Scar.

The "wows" this time come less from the script by Jeff Nathanson, and more from the this-all-looks-so-realistic-it’s-scary factor. (Kudos to visual effects supervisor Rob Legato and legions of artists).

It’s hard to believe that in the early '90s, the suits at Disney actually considered “The Lion King” a second-class project behind the more prestigious, and presumably more profitable, “Pocahontas.”

With all due respect to forbidden love, the lions turned out to be the more engrossing heart-tuggers, and guardians of a timeless tale.

