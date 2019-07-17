THEATER

Porthouse Theatre: (3143 O'Neil Road, Cuyahoga Falls; 330-672-3884, www.kent.edu/porthouse) Final performances of “Tintypes” at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $28-$42.

Theatre 8:15: (4740 Massillon Road, Green; 330-896-0339, www.theatre815.com) “Disney High School Musical” continues through July 27. 8:15 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:15 p.m. Sundays. $15 adults, $12 seniors and students.

Weathervane Playhouse: (1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron; 330-836-2626, www.weathervaneplayhouse.com) “8X10 TheatreFest” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $12-$15.

Chagrin Arts Shakespeare in The Valley: (Solon Community Park, SOM Center Road, Solon; https://chagrinarts.org/) Final performances of “As You Like It” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre: (40 River St., Chagrin Falls; https://cvlt.org/events/women-in-jeopardy/) “Young Frankenstein” opens Friday and continues through Aug. 10. 8 p.m Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. July 28 and Aug. 4. $21.

Dynamics Community Theatre of Tallmadge: (Tallmadge High School Auditorium, 140 N. Munroe Road, Tallmadge; www.dynamicstheater.org) “Seussical the Musical!” opens Friday and continues through July 27. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $14 adults, $12 students/seniors.

Mercury Theatre Company: (Notre Dame College, Regina Auditorium, 1857 S. Green Road, South Euclid; 216-771-5862, www.mercurytheatrecompany.org) Final performances of “Chaplin” at 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $20, $18 seniors and $16 students.

Orrville Community Players: (307 Hostetler Road, Orrville; https://tinyurl.com/OCTAnneGreenGables) Final performances of “Anne of Green Gables” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $8 in advance, $10 at the door.

Playhouse Square: (Connor Palace Theatre, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.playhousesquare.org) “Come From Away” continues through July 28. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday. $10-$100.