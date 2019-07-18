I'm puzzled by this no can do attitude with wine drinkers. We drink beer from a can, soda from a can, and juice from a can. Wine? Not so much. Repeat after me: "I think I can. I think I can."

I did a little research on the subject. Keep in mind, we aren't talking about Harlan Estate or Opus One in a can. There are some very good wines available.

I did a side-by-side tasting with a bottle of Butter chardonnay and a can of Butter chardonnay. After a moment in a glass, the difference was undetectable.

Three 250 ml cans make up one bottle of wine. The can gives you the option of having a glass of chardonnay without opening a full bottle. Cans are convenient for picnics, camping or outdoor concerts where you can pack a cooler. You won't need a corkscrew or a glass.

Don't be afraid to give it a try. You'll be surprised. The new Meijer in Stow has the most amazing variety of wine in a can that I have seen by far. I sampled the 3 for $10 Bollicini sparkling and rosé. They are quite good.

One 250 ml can serves up two flutes of bubbles. A nice option while preparing dinner. The $5.99 bubbles from Essentially Geared Wine Co. were the best option I found for sparkling. Yes we can!

Buy Butter chardonnay at Acme Green, Buehler's Wadsworth and Medina, Heinen's Hudson, Brecksville and Aurora and Corkscrew Johnny's. (Sold in four-can packs for $22.99, single can at $5.99, or a bottle for $17.99.)

Buy Essentially Geared bubbles at Acme Green, Acme 1, Acme Manchester Road, Buehler's Jackson.

— Phil Masturzo