Events

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 State Route 619, Marlboro Township. 6 p.m. Sundays. Griefshare is a ministry to individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one, providing help in recovering from loss. 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Celebrate Recovery, a 12-Step recovery program; 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Luke Witte will speak during the worship service. Saturday and Sunday. Basketball Skills Development Camp for boys and girls Grades 7-12. Luke Witte will lead the camp. Registration is $35. For more information, call 330-935-0132, ext. 228, or go to www.marlboro-chapel.com.

Christ Is the Answer Ministries: West Campus Outreach Center, 421 Thornton St., Akron. 6:09 p.m. Sunday. Miracle Service with the Rev. Michael Jackson of Love Center Interdenominational Church of Cleveland.

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church: 67 W. North St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. July 27. Pre-musical service for the Rev. Otis and first lady Trezette Hankton.

First Congregational Church of Akron: 292 E. Market St., Akron. 11 a.m. Sunday. Jazz Sunday service with members of Akron’s local jazz community. For more information, call 330-253-5109 or go to www.akronfcc.org.

First Friday Club of Greater Akron: Tangier, 532 W. Market St., Akron. 11 a.m. Aug. 2. The Rev. Dave Halaiko will speak on the topic “The History of the Churches of Akron." $20. Reservations and information, call 330-535-7668 or go to www.firstfridayclubofgreaterakron.org.

Green Valley United Methodist Church: East Liberty Park, 471 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Green. 4-6 p.m. Saturday. Summerfest. The free event will feature live music, food, games and crafts. For more information, call 330-896-4357 or go to www.greenvalleyumc.com.

Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church: 1866 Brown St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Holy Ghost Bible study class. Grow in faith from a Ukrainian Catholic perspective. For more information, go to www.hgucc.org.

Holy Spirit Catholic Church: 2952 Edison St. NW, Uniontown. 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Holy Spirit Parish Car Show. Music and supervised games for children. All proceeds benefit a planned prayer and family activity garden. Registration is $10. For more information, call 330-699-4500 or go to www.holyspiritunoh.org.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church: 50 N. Prospect St., Akron. 6 p.m. Wednesdays through July 24, “Who Is My Neighbor” Dialogues on the Refugee Crisis. Also, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 27, “Dare to Love More” Food & Resources Pantry. www.holytrinityakron.org.

Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church: 1225 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron. July 28. Community Day featuring local talent on the main stage. For more information, call 330-864-6635.

Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church: 401 Robert St., Akron. Aug. 3. Bus Shopping Trip to Grove City Premium Outlets. Bus will depart at 9 a.m. and return at approximately 5 p.m. $50. For more information, call Marilyn Maxwell at 330-842-0159.

New Mission Missionary Baptist Church: 150 Wayne Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday. Family and Friends day with special guest speaker the Rev. Jefferson Swain and the Kingdom Bible Missionary Church Akron.

Redeemer North Hill UMC Church: 265 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Christian Bible Study Class open to anyone interested in learning more about a Christian life style. Also, 11:30 a.m. Fridays, free lunch and clothing store.

Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church: 844 Garth Ave., Akron. 3 p.m. Sunday. 62nd Annual Women’s Day Celebration with guest speaker the Rev. Danita Harris from Cleveland. Theme is “Restoration of Women through God’s Love, Grace and Mercy."

Saint John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 1233 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron. 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible Studies; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Second and fourth Wednesdays, Soup Kitchen; noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Clothing Closet open by appointment. 330-864-3060.

St. John Lutheran Church: 550 E. Wilbeth Road, Akron. Kielbasa Dinner to Go on July 31. Dinners include a half-pound Kielbasa, cabbage and noodles, vegetable and cake for desert. $10 per dinner. Drive through runs from 5:30-7 p.m. Pre-orders recommended. 330-773-4128.

St. Matthew Rectory: 2603 Benton St., Akron. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday. A Cancer Spirituality Group for those on the cancer journey, those who are facing the diagnosis of cancer or have faced the diagnosis in the past or are interested in exploring and talking about the cancer experience in the context of spirituality. 330-628-5725.

St. Raphael Center: 4365 Fulton Drive NW, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Lenten Mission Book Study of “Life of Christ” by Venerable Fulton Sheen.

Westminster Presbyterian Church: 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron. 5 p.m. Sunday. Third Sunday Dinner, a free community dinner, that encourages food and fellowship with church members and the community. 330-836-2226 or www.westminsterakron.com.

Wintergreen Ledges Church of God: 1889 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday. Dinner’s on - Free Fried Chicken Dinner. 330-753-3027.

Performances

Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church: 1225 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron. 5 p.m. Saturday. Brianna Collins and Friends in Concert. Freewill offering accepted.

Northampton Bible Church: 333 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 7 p.m. Friday. The Amani Children’s Choir in concert. Love offering will be accepted. For more information, call 330-204-1502.

Springfield Baptist Church: 1920 Krumroy Road, Springfield Township. 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The Pearly Gates in concert. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, call 330-644-3789 or 330-784-3114.

Vacation Bible School

Goodyear Heights Community Church: 464 Brittain Road, Akron. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Vacation Bible School: Boomerang Express. Free. For more information, call 330-733-6664.

Grace United Church of Christ in Uniontown: 13275 Cleveland Ave., Uniontown. 9-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday. Vacation Bible School: ROAR. Ages 3-5th grade. To register, call 330-699-4478 or go to www.graceutown.com.

