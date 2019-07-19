Thousands of NPR fans braved the heat and humidity Thursday night to attend an outdoor event. They were rewarded with two hours of laughs.

“Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!,” the popular comedy, news quiz show, brought its topical humor to Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls. The two-hour evening was recorded and will be edited down to an hour to air on both WKSU (89.7-FM) and WCPN (90.3-FM) on Saturday morning.

Host Peter Sagal and announcer Bill Kurtis took the stage with panelists Alonzo Bodden, Maeve Higgins and Mo Rocca. They offered a rollicking night of quips, quizzes and quirky stories.

Topics included President Donald Trump, podcasts, laundry, cheesecake, motion sickness, robot umpires, Area 51, James Bond, weaponized ticks and Rocca’s distaste for sharing what he called “wet desserts.” Playing to the local crowd, there were the inevitable LeBron James jokes about his relocation to Los Angeles. “Forget LeBron,” Kurtis said. “You’ve got LeBill!”

The show always tapes on Thursday nights and usually in the Chase Auditorium in Chicago. But it also embarks on regular road trips. The gang was introduced about 10 minutes before the start of taping and Sagal explained the format to the audience. He had spent the night before in Cleveland, checking out an Indians game at Progressive Field. Rocca likewise had a taste of Cleveland, taking time to rave about the pierogi, sauerkraut, cherry pie and other gastronomic glories of Sokolowski’s in Tremont.

Sagal referenced Trump’s offensive tweets from earlier in the week and noted the absurdity of news organizations struggling with whether to call them racist. Even NPR wrestled with it at first, he said. “NPR, which stands for ‘No, Please don’t say Racist!’ ”

Higgins may have received the most extended laugh of the night when she shared the story of her experience with an upset stomach on an airplane. Let’s just say it did not end well for her fellow passengers.

Sagal and Kurtis were positioned on the left side of the stage, with the three panelists seated together at a table on the right. Behind them at a longer table was the seven-person production staff wearing headphones and tapping their laptops. In the center of the stage was a big comfy chair, empty until the appearance of the evening's special celebrity guest: Piper Kerman.

Kerman is the author of the memoir "Orange Is the New Black," based on her experiences serving time in a federal prison (later made into the popular Netflix series starring Taylor Schilling). She lives in Columbus with her husband and 8-year-old son and teaches writing at two Ohio correctional institutions.

Sagal asked Kerman if she had ever appeared in front of such a large audience before. She said, “Yes, in Akron.” (She spoke at an author’s forum at the University of Akron in 2014.) Sagal interviewed Kerman at length, and she shared the recipe for Prison Cheesecake, which calls for an inordinate amount of Cremora.

Many of the folks I spoke with in the audience were longtime fans of the show, which debuted in 1998 and, with 5 million listeners on more than 700 stations, is the most popular hour on public radio, according to NPR.

“I listen every week,” said Molly Hodges of Fairlawn. “I like that I can catch up on my news, but it’s not so serious."

Her husband, Tyler, said: "I like that it's fast-paced. It works out perfectly with our Saturday morning routine running errands. There’s that two-hour block of ‘Wait Wait’ and ‘Ask Me Another’ on KSU."

Jerry Mandel of Bainbridge said he enjoys "the banter back and forth, and the people calling in. They’re a hoot."

His favorite panelist? “Mo Rocca. I like his voice. I like his intellect.”

Rob Spadoni of Shaker Heights, seated on the lawn with his wife and daughter, said he finds the show "very topical and very intelligent. It’s got a good caustic wit in these times where a lot of people feel disbelief. It gives you perspective on the world. It’s almost a soothing thing.”

“Wait Wait” had visited Akron in 2003, and Cleveland in 2012 and 2016. This time it split the difference (sort of) and came to Cuyahoga Falls. The show was introduced by Wendy Turner, executive director of WKSU, and Mike McIntyre, host of "The Sound of Ideas" on WCPN. (Sagal spoke with the Beacon Journal earlier and described how the broadcast comes together each week. See that story here: https://bit.ly/30oXqat.)

At the end of taping, Sagal re-recorded about a dozen lines that he had flubbed earlier, then turned up the lights and opened things up for questions.

Though it was a sticky, sweaty night, the oppressive heat did not bother the “Wait Wait” crew. During the post-show Q&A, Sagal gloated about one of Blossom’s modern wonders.

“This stage is air-conditioned,” he said. “So, suck it, audience!”

Clint O’Connor can be reached at 330-996-3582 or coconnor@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @ClintOMovies.