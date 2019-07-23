ART EXHIBITS

"Dread & Delight": Through Sept. 22 at Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Also, "Joe Vitone: Family Records," through Oct. 27; "Mernet Larsen: The Ordinary, Reoriented" through Sept. 8. 330-376-9185 or www.akronartmuseum.org.

"Seeing Ron: Works By Ron White": Through Aug. 18 at Summit Artspace, 140 E. Market St., Akron. www.summitartspace.org.

"Me, Myself and I?" Juried Art Exhibition: Through Aug. 31 at Summit Artspace, 140 E. Market St., Akron. www.summitartspace.org.

"Fused: Garden Gallery of Art & Metal": Through Sept. 29 at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. www.stanhywet.org.

"Watercolor Study of Bugs": Through August in Cuyahoga Falls City Hall, 2310 Second St. Artwork by Amy M. Mothersbaugh. www.amymothersbaugh.me.

CVCA Member Exhibition & Art Sale: Through Thursday at Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. www.cvartcenter.org.

"Ohio Quilts": Through April 12, 2020, at Kent State University Museum, 515 Hilltop Drive, Kent. 330-672-3450 or www.kent.edu/museum.

"Homecoming: Original Work by Victoria Lewis": Through Aug. 13 at Peg’s Gallery, 10 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson. https://pegsfoundation.org/art-gallery/.

"Evolution of the Football Jersey": Opens Saturday and continues through Jan. 12 in the Paul Brown Museum at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Also, "125 Years of the Greatest Football Rivalry in High School Football" through January 2020. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

"A Heritage of Harvest: The Industry of Agriculture": Through Oct. 13 in the Aultman Health Foundation Gallery at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

"Treacy Ziegler: States of Waiting": Through Aug. 11 in Studio M at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

"Rachel Pitman Exhibit": Through Aug. 17 at the Massillon Public Library Computer Center, 208 Lincoln Way E. 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

Valley Art Center’s annual Student/Faculty Art Exhibit: Through Aug. 19 at the Valley Art Center, 155 Bell St., Chagrin Falls. www.valleyartcenter.org.

"I Sing The Body": Through Sept. 29 at the Transformer Station, 1460 W. 29th St., Cleveland. https://transformerstation.org/.