CLASSICAL

Canton Symphony Orchestra Summer Serenades in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Tam O’Shanter Park, 5055 Hills & Dales Road NW, Jackson Township. Featuring Brass Quintet. Free. 330-452-2094 or www.cantonsymphony.org.

20th annual TubaSummer: 7 p.m. Sunday, Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. Free for audience and performers. Interested in performing? Contact Tucker Jolly at trjolly@uakron.edu or call 330-972-8301.

Akron Symphony Orchestra Summer Parks Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Forest Lodge Park, 260 Greenwood Ave., Akron. https://akronsymphony.org/.