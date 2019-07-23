ETC

Kent State’s May 4 Visitors Center “Bill: An All-American Boy”: The Kent State May 4 Visitors Center presents “Bill: An All-American Boy” an exhibit to celebrate the life of Bill Schroeder. The May 4 Visitors Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, go to www.kent.edu/may4.

Akron Art Museum Free Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Free admission and special programming. www.akronartmuseum.org.

Creating Stories in the Night Sky: 11 a.m. Thursday at the Pam S. Belloni Branch Library, Fairless Elementary School, 12000 Navarre Road SW, Navarre. Learn the stories behind some of the more commonly known constellations. Then, explore the night sky and help create constellation star patterns on the wall of the star dome. Free. For more information, call 330-767-9939.

Annual Kids Carnival: 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Bolich Middle School, 2630 13th St., Cuyahoga Falls. Featuring pony rides, petting zoo, inflatable super slides and obstacle course, face painting, carnival games, and prizes. For more information, call 330-971-8225.

Italian Center Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Italian Center, 134 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. $7-$8. 330-535-3919.

Wooster-Wayne Chapter NSDAR: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Wayne County Public Library, 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Jason Anderson will present “The Forgotten Major General of the Revolutionary War & American Hero”, the Legacy of David Wooster.

A River Runs Through It: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, Green branch, 4046 Massillon Road. Learn what is happening behind the scenes at Valley View. Presented by Mike Johnson of Metro Parks. 330-896-9074.

Coding Club: 6:30 Thursday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Come for some fun digital creativity, learn coding skills and share project ideas. Ages 9-14. To register, call 330-928-2117.

World War II, Korean, & Vietnam Wars Roundtable Meeting: 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the Fairlawn Kiwanis Community Center, 3486 S. Smith Road, Fairlawn. Douglas Goodshall, US Army Sgt., Vietnam, will speak. For more information, email Joe_C_Geiger@me.com.

2019 TakeMeBack Series: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Historical Museum of Richfield, 3907 Broadview Road. Dennis Sutcliffe presents “Truth, Justice and the Cleveland Way - the Early Work of Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster”. For more information, call 330-659-4750.

Friday Flea at Spring Hill: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Springhill Lane NE, Massillon. Garage sale items, antiques, crafts, produce and more. For more information, go to www.springhillhistorichome.org/fridayflea/.

Summertime Card Party: noon Friday at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. The Senior Volunteers invite you to play cards or table games and enjoy a summer lunch including desert, door prizes, and an afternoon of fun. Tickets available at the reception desk. For more information, call 330-971-8425.

Jedi Training Academy: 1 p.m. Friday at the Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St. Two Jedi masters will take on the challenge of training the next generation of Jedi. For grades 3-8. Registration required, call 330-653-6658 or go to www.hudsonlibrary.org.

Kids Fest: 4-8 p.m. Friday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. On Front Street in Cuyahoga Falls for music, dance, art, crafts and interactive play. To register, call 330-928-2117.

Polish American Club Fish Fry: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday at the Polish American Club, 472 E. Glenwood Ave., Akron. Starting at $7.95. 330-253-0496.

The Wizardly World of Kent: Saturday in Downtown Kent. Featuring costume contests for kids and adults, live music, crafts, activities, photo booths, games, vendors, face painting and more. For more information, go to www.mainstreetkent.org/events/wizardly-world-of-kent/.

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group: 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Bob Evans, 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-929-5430 or 330-630-9275.

A New Beginning Social Group for Widows and Widowers: 9 a.m. Saturday at Thano’s Restaurant, 71 Fifth St. SE, Barberton. 330-745-6239.

Portage Lakes Rowing Association Learn-To-Row: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Craftsmen Park, 4450 Rex Lake Road, Akron. Learn the technique, calls, and equipment involved with rowing. The class is split into two segments with the first being on land, and the second on water. Classes are limited to 12 people and registration is required. For information and registration, email LearnToRowPLRA@gmail.com.

Widows and Widowers Starting Over Socially Brunch & Dominoes : 10 a.m. Saturday at Perkin’s, Arrowhead Banquet Center, 1500 Rogwin Circle, Canton. For information, call Jackie at 330-802-5648 or Sue at 330-499-8727.

Postcard Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Wallick’s Auction Center, 965 N. Wooster, Strasburg. Dealers will buy and sell postcards and paper items. $2 admission. 330-832-5992.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Show “The Universe at Large”: 1 p.m. Saturday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 330-455-7043.

Spring Hill Historic Home Tours: 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Monday through September at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Springhill Lane NE, Massillon. $5 adults, $4 seniors and students, ages 5 and under free. For more information, call 330-833-6749 or go to www.springhillhistorichome.org.

Tween Time Summer Reading Club - A Universe of Stories: 2 p.m. Saturday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Grades 4-8. Try the Not-So-Rigid Tower Building Challenge. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

Bluegrass Saturday Nights:7-11 p.m. Saturday at Homerville Community Center, state Route 301, Homerville. All pickers welcome; open stage and jam rooms. 330-416-2222.

Portage Lakes Rowing Association Learn-To-Row: 8-11 a.m. Sunday at Craftsmen Park, 4450 Rex Lake Road, Akron. Learn the technique, calls, and equipment involved with rowing. The class is split into two segments with the first being on land, and the second on water. Classes are limited to 12 people and registration is required. For information and registration, email LearnToRowPLRA@gmail.com.

Scrabble Club: 2 p.m. Sunday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Ages 16 and older. For more information, email Donna at PetethePrinter@gmail.com.

Massillon Cemetery Walking Tour: 2 p.m. Sunday at the Massillon Cemetery, 1827 S. Erie St. Margy Vogt will lead this tour winding about a mile and a quarter along wooded lanes through the cemetery. $7. For more information, call 330-832-8469.

“Lights, Camera, Action!” Film Camp: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. The camp will introduce students in grades 6-9 to the art of movie making. Cost is $135 for non-members and $125 for member. Reservations required, call Chris at 330-455-7043.

My Very Own Book Club: 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. For kids who have completed kindergarten of first grade and their caregivers. Each week kids will practice reading aloud as a group and discuss what they’ve read. 330-928-2117.

Mobile Rec Parks & Rec Bus: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Enjoy fun with games, face painting, activities, sports, crafts, and more. 330-928-2117.

Boot Scootin’ Bingo: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, Green branch, 4046 Massillon Road. Bingo with music. Match the titles of country music songs to complete your card. 330-896-9074.

Carovillese Club Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Carovillese Club, 570 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. $6 to $8.25. 330-929-6767.

Lunch Bunch on the Lawn: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Pam S. Belloni Branch Library, Fairless Elementary School, 12000 Navarre Road SW, Navarre. Children in Grades 4-6 are invited to bring a packed lunch and participate in a weekly book club and discussion group. For more information, call 330-767-9939 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org/belloni.

Destination: Moon!: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Barry Askren Memorial Branch Library, 1200 Market St. NE, Navarre. Mad Science of Northeast Ohio will help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing with fun interactive science experiments. For more information, call 330-879-2113.

Self-Defense Night: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the auxiliary gym at Revere High School, 3420 Everett Road, Richfield. Free informational and hands-on training session open to all interested individuals. Presented by Scott Dressler, a member of the Richfield Police Department and School Resource Officer for Revere Local Schools. For more information and to register, call Bonnie Simonelli at 216-288-0559 or email bsimonelli@revereschools.org.

2019 Children’s Summer Reading Club Closing Program “Spin, Pop, Boom!”: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Guests from Mad Science of Northeast Ohio will present a 45-minute science program featuring some experiments kids are sure to love. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

Greater Cleveland Aquarium: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, last admission is at 4 p.m., Nautica Entertainment Complex, 2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland. Features more than 50 tanks, which are home to thousands of living creatures including the Ohio-native brook trout, piranhas and sand tiger sharks that measure more than 7 feet. $19.95 for adults, $13.95 for children ages 2-12. www.GreaterClevelandAquarium.com.