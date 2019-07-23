NEW SHOWS

Hot Summer Comedy with Mark Viola & Friends: 8 p.m. Aug. 10, Barmacy Bar & Grill, 804 W. Market St., Akron. Free. For tickets and information, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/hot-summer-comedy-with-mark-viola-friends-tickets-65310795347.

Mutants! Dark Comedy & Heavy Metal Show: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 17, Barmacy Bar & Grill, 804 W. Market St., Akron. Free. www.eventbrite.com/e/mutants-dark-comedy-heavy-metal-show-tickets-64874183429.

Bill Frisell: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, the Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $22-$32. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

“Menopause The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19, Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. $38-$58. 330-253-2488 or www.ticketmaster.com.

The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash: 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. $28-$38. For tickets, call 330-253-2488 or go to www.akroncivic.com.

Dream Theater: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., Canton. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. $45-$65. 330-454-8172 or www.cantonpalacetheatre.org.

“SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical: Oct. 8-27, Playhouse Square Connor Palace Theatre, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. $10-$110. For tickets, call 216-241-6000 or go to www.playhousesquare.org.

“Channeling the King”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. For tickets, call 330-972-7570 or go to www.ticketmaster.com.

John Mueller’s “Winter Dance Party”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. With John Mueller, Linwood Sasser and Ray Anthony. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. $28-$38. 330-972-7570 or www.ticketmaster.com.

“The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets start at $29.95. 330-253-2488 or www.ticketmaster.com.

Kris Kristofferson & the Strangers: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17, MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. $35-$69.50. www.ticketmaster.com.

Straight Up with Stassi Live: 8 p.m. Nov. 23, MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. With Beau Clark & Taylor Strecker. $35-$55. www.ticketmaster.com.

Five Finger Death Punch: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27, Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St., Youngstown. With Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves and Fire from the Gods. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, $49.50-$79.50. For tickets, go to www.ticketmaster.com.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. $37-$99. 330-972-7570 or www.ticketmaster.com.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas: 7 p.m. Dec. 22, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. $45-$75. www.uakron.edu/ej/events/.

Joe Bonamassa: 8 p.m. March 6-7, 2020, Playhouse Square Connor Palace Theatre, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. $72-$202. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.