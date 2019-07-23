NIGHTSPOTS

Akron

Barmacy Bar & Grill: Open jam at 7:30 Thursday at 804 W. Market St.

Eagles No. 555: Bud Grabbe and the Roadrunners jam session at 7:30 Tuesday at 89 E. Waterloo Road.

Ingy’s Piano Bar at Tear-Ez: Audience participation at 6 Sunday at 358 S. Main St.

New Era Restaurant: Gary Parker Band, 7 Monday at 10 Massillon Road.

North

Beau’s Lounge at the Sheraton Suites: Peggy Coyle Trio plays at 8 Friday at 1989 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls.

Domenic’s Pub: Shade Flex Gahni of Carlos Jones plays at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 2467 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls.

The Jetty at the Sheraton Suites: Danny Clark plays at 7 Thursday; Rolando Pizana at 8 Saturday at 1989 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls.

West

The Houston Pub: Tom Ball open mic at 6:30 Tuesday at 3069 Houston Road, Norton.

Cleveland Area

Wilbert's Food & Music: C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band at 8:30 Thursday; Small Change at 8:30 Saturday; Honeysuckle at 5:30 Tuesday; Paul Bonn and the Bluesmen at 5:30 Wednesday at 812 Huron Road E., Cleveland.