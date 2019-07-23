THURSDAY

Drop-In Nature Craft: A new craft each week, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Onondaga Deck, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Snakes for Kids: Discover the scaly friends that call Metro Parks home, noon to 1 p.m. Liberty Park, Twinsburg Ledges Area, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Drop-In Nature Craft: A new craft each week, 1-2:30 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Big Bend Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 7 p.m. Meet at 1337 Merriman Road, Akron. Hike leader Chris Tiedemann. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

FRIDAY

Prairie Hike: Take a walk through the prairie to look and listen for birds, blossoms, butterflies and more, 9-11 a.m. Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road, Springfield Township. 330-865-8065.

Summit Lake Kayak: Paddle in the “Heart of Akron” at Summit Lake to learn what historical treasures helped build this community, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Summit Lake Trailhead, 380 W. Crosier St., Akron. $15 per person. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Shark Week – Ohio: Learn about sharks both past and present while hiking with a naturalist, 3 p.m. Silver Creek Metro Park, Pheasant Run Area, 5000 Hametown Road, Norton. 330-865-8065.

Community Art at Falls Kids Fest: Stop by to create a quick and fun addition to the project, 4-6 p.m. Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Amphitheater & Pavilion, 2085 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-865-8065.

Dog Days of Summer Hike: Enjoy a hike while discovering the astronomical origins of the term “dog days of summer” and learn about some of the canines found in Summit Metro Parks, 6:30-8 p.m. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. 330-865-8065.

Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 5779 Riverview Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Billy Stacy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

SATURDAY

Mushroom Hike: Join a naturalist on a rugged hike in search of woodland mushrooms, 9-11 a.m. Sand Run Metro Park, Wadsworth Area, 1400 Sand Run Parkway, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Nimisila Reservoir Kayak: Paddle a portion of Nimisila Reservoir with a certified instructor and a naturalist to learn paddle strokes, safety and see wildlife around the water, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park, Lot C6, 6194 Christman Road, Green. $15 per person. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Winged Jewels of the Night: Join a naturalist and use black lights and sheets to attract a wide variety of moths, 9-11 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

The West Woods Hike: Portage Trail Walkers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at 9465 Kinsman Road, Novelty. For more information, call Larry Thomas at 330-673-6896.

Mill Creek Valley Metro Park/Lanternman’s Mill Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 7-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at Lanternman’s Mill, 1001 Canfield Road, Youngstown. Hike leader Chris Tiedemann. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

SUNDAY

Nature for Families – Fireflies: Explore the world of fireflies, 7:30-9 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Stars of the Summer Sky: Join a naturalist to look through telescopes at various celestial bodies in the summer sky, 9-11 p.m. Bath Nature Preserve, 4160 Ira Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Vanderhoof Road Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 2445 Vanderhoof Road, Barberton. Hike leader Dean Pawlicki. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

MONDAY

Camouflage for Kids: Kids and their adult companions will learn about camouflage in the nature world, then take a short walk in search of creatures hiding in plain sight, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. 330-865-8065.

Station Road Bridge Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 7-mile hike at 8 a.m. Meet at 13513 Station Road, Brecksville. Hike leader Kathy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Station Road Bridge Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 7-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 13513 Station Road, Brecksville. Hike leader Billy Stacy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

TUESDAY

Stow Town Center Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 8:30 a.m. Meet at 1628 Norton Road, Stow. Hike leader Roy Kress. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Manchester Road Towpath Hike: Cuyahoga Falls Strollers will meet at 9:15 a.m. Meet at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Lunch at Leckity’s Country Inn following hike. 330-971-8425.

WEDNESDAY

Kids’ Fishing: Ages 15 and under learn the basics of fishing, then drop a line at Little Turtle Pond, 10 a.m. to noon. Firestone Metro Park, Little Turtle Pond, 2400 Harrington Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Early Evening Hike: A leisurely evening hike in search of wildlife, 6-7:30 p.m. Cascade Valley Metro Park, Overlook Trail, 354 Sackett Ave., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Coyote Calling Campfire: Join a naturalist to learn the natural and cultural history behind the coyote, 8-9:30 p.m. Liberty Park, Twinsburg Ledges Area, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Crystal Springs Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 4500 Erie Ave. NW, Canal Fulton. Hike leader Diane Dickerson. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.