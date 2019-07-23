POPULAR

THURSDAY

Downtown@Dusk presents Anne E. DeChant: 6:30 p.m., free. Akron Art Museum, www.akronartmuseum.org.

Dierks Bentley: 7 p.m., with Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes. Blossom Music Center, www.ticketmaster.com.

Missiletoe: 8 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com/.

The Aristocrats: 8 p.m., with Travis Larson Band, $25-$30. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Chris Hatton’s Two-Vibe: 8 p.m. The Brothers Lounge, Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

The Lighthouse and The Whaler: 8 p.m., with the Catching, $12-$37. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Jam Night featuring the Bad Boys of Blues: 9 p.m., free. The Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

FRIDAY

Judy Haines: 6 p.m. The Brothers Lounge, Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Rock the Lock presents 5150: 7 p.m., with Eleven After. Lock 3, www.lock3live.com.

Friday Nite Lites: 7 p.m., $10-$12. The Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

Barberton Summer Concert Series presents LaFlavour: 7 p.m. Lake Anna Gazebo, www.cityofbarberton.com.

Twinsburg’s Rock the Park presents Disco Inferno: 7 p.m., $15. Glenn Chamberlin Park, http://rocktheparkconcert.com.

Guster: 7 p.m., with Mikaela Davis, $26. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

DEVOtional 2019: 7 p.m., pay what you want. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Hootie & the Blowfish: 7:30 p.m., with Barenaked Ladies, tickets start at $45. Blossom Music Center, www.livenation.com.

Diva Dance Party with The Ladies Night: 8 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com/.

Dana Fuchs: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Brian Newman Electric Band: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Snail Mail: 8 p.m., with Sasami, $16-$18. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Medina Community Band: 8:30 p.m., free. Medina’s Uptown Park Square Gazebo, www.medinacommunityband.org.

Sugar Mountain “The Ultimate Neil Young Tribute”: 8:30 p.m., $25. Nighttown, www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Colorvine Album Release Show: 9 p.m., $12. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Colin Dussault’s Blues Project: 9 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

Bill March: 9 p.m. The Brothers Lounge, Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Vintage: 9:30 p.m., $5. The Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

SATURDAY

DEVOtional 2019: 3 p.m., $35. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Drunkin Sunday Reunion: 6 p.m., $10-$12. The Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

Ken Moody-Arndt: 6 p.m. The Brothers Lounge, Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Michael Stanley & the Resonators: 7:30 p.m., with Donnie Iris & the Cruisers, tickets start at $22. The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, www.ticketmaster.com.

TB Player Presents: Jazz on Blues: 8 p.m., with Dorianne Denard and Tracey Nguma. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com/.

Anne E. DeChant: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Sugar Mountain: Neil Young tribute: 8:30 p.m., $15. Nighttown, www.nighttowncleveland.com.

3rd World Leader: 8:30 p.m., with Something Involving a Monkey and the Rick Ray Band, $10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Sounds of Jazz featuring Nancy Redd: 9 p.m. The Brothers Lounge, Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Princemas in July: Doors open 9 p.m., $10. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

World Zen’d: 9:30 p.m., $5. The Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Tropical Cleveland: 11 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

SUNDAY

Ziggy to Bowie Brunch: 11 a.m. to 2 :30 p.m., with Jeri Sapronetti, Samantha Grace and Culver Baxter, $15. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com/.

Jimmy Buffett Brunch with Cheeseburgers in Paradise: Noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Jack & The Boys Band: 1 p.m. Eagles 555, www.ocwma.org/chap-akron.php.

Reggae Sunday with Carlos Jones & P.L.U.S.: 4 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Keyser Park Concert Series presents the Geezecats: 4:30 p.m., free. Keyser Barn, Keyser Park, www.cityofcf.com/activity/keyser-park-food-truck-frenzy-concert-series.

Mike Petrone: 5:30 p.m. The Brothers Lounge, Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Feels Bad Album Release Party: 6 p.m., $5. The Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

Goodnight, Texas and the Bones of J.R. Jones: Doors open 7:30 p.m., with Jason Patrick Meyers, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Martha’s Mistake: 8 p.m. The Otani Pub, www.otanihudson.com.

Skatch Anderssen Orchestra: 8 p.m., $7. The Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Summer Salt: 8 p.m., with Dante Elephante and Motel Radio, $17-$20. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Billy Don Burns: 8 p.m., with GS Harper, $10-$12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

MONDAY

Savage Republic: Doors open 8 p.m., with HIRAM-MAXIM and Iron Oxide, $12-$15. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Velvet Voyage: 8 p.m. The Brothers Lounge, Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Part Time: 8:30 p.m., with Gary Wilson, $15. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

TUESDAY

Wiz Khalifa: 6 p.m., with French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods and DJ Drama. Blossom Music Center, www.ticketmaster.com. See cover story, Page 8.

Barberton Tuesday Park Concert Series presents the Good Knights: 6 p.m. Edgewood Park, www.cityofbarberton.com.

Gregory Alan Isakov: Doors open 7 p.m., with Haley Heynderickx. Agora Theater & Ballroom, www.agoracleveland.com/events.

Adam Grindler: 7 p.m. The Brothers Lounge, Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Swing Era Big Band: 7:30 p.m., free. The Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Nilufer Yanya: Doors open 7:30 p.m., $15 in advance, $18 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

The BackBeats: 8 p.m., $19. Gervasi Vineyard, The Pavilion, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Illiterate Light: 8 p.m., $12-$14. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

WEDNESDAY

Royal Wood: 6 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

School of Rock Allstars 6 p.m., $10 in advance, $12 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Vibrogroove: 7 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

HELLYEAH: 7 p.m., $34.50. House of Blues Cleveland, www.houseofblues.com/cleveland/concert-events.

Time Cat: 8 p.m., with Chico, Curtains and Green Tree Novelty Tea, $10. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Joe Robinson: 8 p.m., $17 in advance, $20 at the door. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

10 x 3 hosted by Brent Kirby: 8 p.m. The Brothers Lounge, Wine Bar, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Jam Night featuring the Bad Boys of Blues: 9 p.m., free. The Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

SOWFLO: 9 p.m., $10-$12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.