So here's the deal. There's a lot to choose from at Samosky's HomeStyle Pizzeria in the heart of Valley City, but there's only one clear choice for me when I visit. And, believe me, I'm not alone in my culinary love affair with the pizza joint in this small Medina County community that is best known for its annual frog-jumping competition.

Lines can stretch out the door on any given night and the carry-out wait for one of the Philly Cheese Steak pies can be an hour or more. Trust me, it is worth every minute of the wait.

The specialty pizza ($10.99 for a small, $19.99 for a large) takes a bit longer to prepare, and that is what separates it from the rest. They take fresh pizza dough and top it with philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green pepper, salt and pepper and Swiss-American cheese.

The secret to this pizza, and the reason it has won a number of competitions, is the house-made alfredo sauce. Be sure to order a large. Even then you will not want to share it.

The place: Samosky's Homestyle Pizzeria, 6738 Center Road, Valley City

Why you should go: There's a rich history dating back to a family bakery in Cleveland in 1910, and be sure to check out the bakery case

For more: www.samoskyspizza.com, 330-483-2000

— Craig Webb