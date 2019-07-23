THEATER

Akron Civic Theatre’s Millennial Theatre Project: (182 S. Main St., Akron; 330-253-2488, www.akroncivic.com) “Next To Normal: An Original Musical” at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $20.

Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre: (Kathleen Howland Theatre, 324 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton; 234-410-3475, www.avenuearts.org) Staged Reading of “Wendy and the Neckbeards” at 8 p.m. $10.

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre: (40 River St., Chagrin Falls; https://cvlt.org/events/women-in-jeopardy/) “Young Frankenstein” continues through Aug. 10. 8 p.m Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 4. $21.

Dobama Theatre: (Playhouse Square Outcalt Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleveland; www.playhousesquare.org/events/detail/when-farah-cries) Borderlight International Theatre Festival: “When Farah Cries” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday. $30.

Dynamics Community Theatre of Tallmadge: (Tallmadge High School Auditorium, 140 N. Munroe Road, Tallmadge; www.dynamicstheater.org) Final performances of “Seussical the Musical!” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $14 adults, $12 students/seniors.

Playhouse Square: (Connor Palace Theatre, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.playhousesquare.org) Final performances of “Come From Away” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $10-$100.

Porthouse Theatre: (3143 O'Neil Road, Cuyahoga Falls; 330-672-3884, www.kent.edu/porthouse) “Meredith Willson’s The Music Man” opens Friday and continues through Aug. 11. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m Sunday, 8 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday. 2 p.m. Saturday. Aug. 10. Preview performance at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25. $28-$42.

Rubber City Theatre: (243 Furnace St., Akron; 234-252-0272) “Suessical Theatre for Young Adults” opens Friday and continues through Aug. 10. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sundays. $10-$15.

Theatre 8:15: (4740 Massillon Road, Green; 330-896-0339, www.theatre815.com) Final performances of “Disney High School Musical” at 8:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:15 p.m. Sunday. $15 adults, $12 seniors and students.

Western Reserve Playhouse: (3326 Everett Road, Bath; 330-620-7314, www.westernreserveplayhouse.org) “Heathers: The Musical” opens Friday and continues through Aug. 10. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. $17 adults, $15 seniors and students.