StarkFresh Container Garden Ladies Container Garden Workshop: 3 p.m. Sunday at Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. $12 per person, includes instructions, seeds and enough compost for one plant. Registration is required. Call 330-833-4061.

Farmers’ Market in the Falls: 4-7 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 4 at High Bridge Glens Park, 1817 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. There will be live performances from a different local band each week. For a complete list of vendors and special events, go to http://farmersmarketinthefalls.weebly.com/.

Stark County Master Gardeners Pollinators, Plants and Phenology: 10 a.m. Thursday at OSU Extension Stark County Office, 2800 Richville Drive SE, Massillon. http://osustarkmg.org/calendar-2/.

Guided Bird Walk: 9-11 a.m. Aug. 10 at Secret Arboretum, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster. Members of the Greater Mohican Audubon Society guided birders of all skill levels. For more information, go to www.secrest.osu.edu.

Greater Akron Orchid Society: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12, Portage Lakes Kiwanis, 725 Portage Lakes Drive, Coventry Township. Game Night presents “Orchid Jeopardy.” For more information, call Dave at 330-307-7189 or go to www.thegaos.com.

Secrest Arboretum Tree Walk: 1-2 p.m. Aug. 14 at Secret Arboretum, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster. A variety of topics will be covered, including proper selection and planting, insect pests and diseases. For more information, go to www.secrest.osu.edu.

Keep Akron Beautiful “Green the Scene” Celebration: 5-8:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at The Trailhead at Cascade Lofts, Akron. $55, includes valet parking, open beer and wine bar, catering by Swensons and Vaccaro’s. A silent and live auction will take place. Proceeds will benefit Keep Akron Beautiful’s Litter Reduction & Beautification Programs. For tickets, go to https://bit.ly/GTStickets.