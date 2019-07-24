Longtime Cleveland TV anchor Jeff Maynor died Tuesday morning at the age of 75. The news was confirmed by his wife of 47 years, Patricia "Patsy" Maynor, according to News 5 Cleveland. The cause of death was not announced.

Maynor was born in Warren, Ohio, and is a graduate of Champion High School and Ohio University. He worked at WJW (Channel 8) for several years, and later became co-anchor of the the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. news at WEWS (Channel 5) alongside Ted Henry in the early 1980s.

"Jeff’s professionalism made it easy for all five of us on the news desk, Jeff, Gib Shanley, Don Webster, Dorothy Fuldheim and myself to work in great harmony," Ted Henry told News 5 Cleveland. "His wit, charm and occasionally off-beat humor endeared him to many viewers in Northeast Ohio."

After working for Lakeland Community College, Maynor joined WKYC (Channel3), where he anchored weekend mornings before retiring in 2011. Maynor is survived by his wife, two children, Beth and Justin, and five grandchildren. Memorial plans are pending.