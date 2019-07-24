ALSO SHOWING

Nightlight Cinema: (30 N. High St., Akron; 330-252-5782, www.nightlightcinema.com) “Halston”, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; “Armstrong”, 8:45 p.m. Thursday; “The Last Black Man In San Francisco”, 6:30 and 9 p.m. Friday; 3, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, 6:30 and 9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. $9, $8 seniors and children.

Capitol Theatre: (1390 West 65th Street, Cleveland; 440-528-0355, www.clevelandcinemas.com) “Bonnie And Clyde (1967)," 7 p.m. Wednesday. $10.

Cedar Lee Theatre: (2163 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights; 440-564-2030, www.clevelandcinemas.com) “Kinky Boots The Musical”, 7 p.m. Wednesday. $15.

Chestnut Ridge Park: (1926 19th St. SW, Akron) “The Karate Kid”, 9 p.m. Friday. Free. Beginning at 7 p.m. children will have the opportunity to make their own karate headband, at 8 p.m. House of Kung Fu’s Travis Lee will conduct a martial arts demonstration.

Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque: (Peter B. Lewis Theater, 11610 Euclid Ave.; 216-421-7450, www.cia.edu/cinematheque) “Hagazussa”, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 9:20 p.m. Friday; “Shadow”, 8:35 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday; “In The Summertime”, 5 p.m. Saturday; “Last Year at Marienbad”, 7:05 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday; “Carmine Street Guitars”, 9 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday; “Long Days Journey Into Night (2018)”, 8:10 p.m. Sunday$9; $7 members, seniors, students, 25 or younger.

Flicks on the Falls: (Falls River Square Auditorium, Cuyahoga Falls; www.cityofcf.com/activity/flicks-falls) “The Incredibles”, begins at dark, Thursday. Free. “Incredibles 2”, begins at dark, Friday. Free.

"Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story": 8 p.m. Wednesday at the following cinemas: Hudson 10; Montrose 12, Akron; Cinemark 15, Macedonia; Valley View 24; and Cedar Lee, Cleveland Heights. Check cinema listings for ticket price.

Northlawn Cinema: (Hower House Museum, 60 Fir Hill, Akron) “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, 9 p.m. Thursday. Free.

Palace Theatre: (605 Market Ave. N., Canton; 330-454-8172) 2019 Summer Kids Movie Series presents “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”, 1 p.m. Monday. $1. 2019 Sensory Cinema Films presents “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”, 6:30 p.m. Monday. $1.

Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 “Kiki’s Deliver Service”: 12:55 p.m. Sunday (dubbed), 7 p.m. Monday (subtitled) and 7 p.m. Wednesday (dubbed) at the following cinemas: Cinemark Portage Crossing, Cuyahoga Falls; Hudson 10; Montrose 12, Akron; Tinseltown USA, Jackson Township; Valley View 24; and Cedar Lee, Cleveland Heights. Check cinema listings for ticket price.