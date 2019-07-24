Rose’s Rescue Adoption Event: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pet People, 116 W. Streetsboro St., Suite 1, Hudson; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Portage County Charity Horse Show, Sunbeau Valley, 3229 State Route 59, Ravenna; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Streetsboro Family Days Paw-Petacular, Streetsboro City Park, 8970 Kirby Lane, Streetsboro. https://rosesrescue.rescuegroups.org/info/calendar.

Pawsitive Ohio’s Dog-Gone Dog Adoption & Wellness Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Witwer Park, 301 Harmon St. SW, North Canton. Adoptable dogs from regional rescues, food vendors and pet resources are available.

Cuyahoga Falls DogSpot locations: Two DogSpot locations will be opened at 5 p.m. Aug. 2 on Front Street in Cuyahoga Falls. DogSpot units are temperature-controlled, high-tech doghouses. The houses feature a puppy cam, app-controlled lock and fresh-air ventilation to ensure a comfortable, clean and safe stay for dogs. The DogSpot units are located adjacent to the Pavilion at 2085 Front St. and 2251 Front St. For more information, go to https://hellodogspot.com/.

One of a Kind Pet Rescue Vaccine Clinic: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3 at One of a Kind Pets Spay & Neuter Clinic, 1700 W. Exchange St., Akron. Rabies or other vaccines, heartworm test/medication, dewormer, microchipping and more. No appointment necessary; doors close at 1 p.m. but all those in line will be seen. For prices, go to www.oneofakindpets.com/site/our-clinic/clinic-costs/.