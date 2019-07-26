Events

Calvary Temple: 3045 Albrecht Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3. Calvary Temple Back to School Bash.

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 state Route 619, Marlboro Township. 6 p.m. Sundays. Griefshare is a ministry to individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one, providing help in recovering from loss. Also, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step recovery program for hurting people and those who love them. For more information, call 330-935-0132.

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church: 67 W. North St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Pre-musical service for the Hanktons, the pastor and first lady.

First Friday Club of Greater Akron: The Tangier, 532 W. Market St., Akron. 11 a.m. Friday. The Rev. Dave Halaiko will speak on the topic “The History of the Churches of Akron." $20. Reservations and information, call 330-535-7668 or go to www.firstfridayclubofgreaterakron.org.

Hill’s Temple First Born Church of the Living: 799 S. Arlington St., Akron. Annual Women’s Day weekend services: Noon Saturday, Morning Glory Brunch; 4 p.m. Sunday, Hats Day, White/Rainbow. Afternoon speaker is Evangelist Terry Coleman from Toledo. For more information, call minister Octavia McKenzie at 330-805-4985 or evangelist Geraldine Floyd at 330-780-7683.

Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church: 1866 Brown St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Holy Ghost Bible study class. Grow in faith from a Ukrainian Catholic perspective. For more information, go to www.hgucc.org.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church: 50 N. Prospect St., Akron. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. “Dare to Love More” food and resources pantry. www.holytrinityakron.org.

Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church: 1225 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Eighth Annual Community Day Outdoor Worship Service and Picnic, featuring local talent on the main stage. For more information, call 330-864-6635.

Liberty Bible Church: 2215 state Route 183, Atwater. 11 a.m. Sunday. “Christmas in July” Service with special guest Paul Moskun, instrumental guitarist. For more information, call 330-947-3737 or go to www.lbcatwateroh.com.

Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church: 401 Robert St., Akron. Aug. 3. Bus Shopping Trip to Grove City Premium Outlets. Bus will depart at 9 a.m. and return at about 5 p.m. Deposit of $25 due by June 30. Balance of $25 due July 21. For more information, call Marilyn Maxwell at 330-842-0159.

The New Mission Missionary Baptist Church: 150 Wayne Ave., Akron. 4 p.m. Sunday. The Heavenly Mime Ministry 15th Anniversary featuring praise dancers, mimes, and other talent of the city.

Queen of Heaven Church: 1800 Steese Road, Green. 5-9:30 p.m. Aug. 3. FUNDAY Picnic for the community and parish. Including midway games, inflatables and Magical-Train rides. Dinners catered by Boy Scout Troop 334 from 5-7:30 p.m. Adult dinner $10 per person, Children’s dinner $7 per person. For more information, call 330-896-2345. Also, 7 p.m. Aug. 8, Mass of Thanksgiving honoring nurses with the Peace Together Choir.

Redeemer North Hill UMC Church: 265 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Christian Bible Study Class open to anyone interested in learning more about a Christian life style. Also, 11:30 a.m. Fridays, free lunch and clothing store.

Saint John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 1233 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron. 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible studies; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 2nd and 4th Wednesdays, soup kitchen; Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, clothing closet open by appointment. 330-864-3060.

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church: 1034 Brown St., Akron. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3. Rummage Sale. For more information, call Susan Stefancik at 330-699-4275.

St. John Lutheran Church: 550 E. Wilbeth Road, Akron. Wednesday. Kielbasa Dinner to Go, includes half-pound kielbasa, cabbage and noodles, vegetable and cake for desert. $10 per dinner. Drive through runs from 5:30-7 p.m. Pre-orders recommended. 330-773-4128.

St. Raphael Center: 4365 Fulton Drive NW, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Lenten Mission Book Study of “Life of Christ” by Venerable Fulton Sheen.

Westminster Presbyterian Church: 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron. 10:30 a.m. Aug. 4 worship service will be followed by a farewell reception for Alcee Chriss III, music director/organist. www.westminsterakron.org.

Performances

Chapel of Prayer: 1811 Brittain Road, Akron. 6 p.m. Aug. 4. The Farm Hands in concert. Love offering will be accepted. 330-633-7575.

Vacation Bible School

Manchester United Methodist Church: 5625 Manchester Road, Akron. 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 5-9. Vacation Bible School “Let’s Make A Choice.” Ages 4 through the sixth grade. For reservations, call Willa at 330-283-2927.

The deadline for Religion Notes is noon Tuesday. Items must be in writing. Please fax information to 330-996-3033, email information and related photos to religion@thebeaconjournal.com or send it to Religion, Akron Beacon Journal, 44 E. Exchange St., Akron, OH 44309.