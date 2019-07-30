CLASSICAL

Kent Blossom Music Festival Young Artists Series: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Ludwig Recital Hall, Kent State University, 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent. Performers to be announced. Hindemith’s Kleine Kammermusik for Wind Quintet, Op. 24 No. 2, Amy Beach’s Piano Quintet in f-sharp, Op. 67, Brahms’ Clarinet Trio in a, Op. 114 and Borodin’s Piano Quintet in C Minor. Free.

Cleveland Orchestra Summers@Severance “Mozart’s Great Mass”: 7 p.m. Friday, Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland. The Cleveland Orchestra & Blossom Festival Chorus, Matthew Halls, conducting, Joélle Harvey, soprano, Krisztina Szabo, mezzo-soprano, Paul Appleby, tenor and Michael Sumuel, bass-baritone. Mozart’s Mass in C. $27-$87. For tickets, go to www.clevelandorchestra.com.

Kent Blossom Music Festival Young Artists Series: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ludwig Recital Hall, Kent State University, 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent. Performers to be announced. Madeline Dring’s Trio for Flute, Oboe and Piano, Beethoven’s Septet in E-Flat, Op. 20, Weber’s Andante and Rondo and Brahms’ Piano Quintet in f, Op. 34. Free.

Kent Blossom Music Festival Young Artists Series: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Ludwig Recital Hall, Kent State University, 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent. Performers to be announced. Mozart’s Quartet for Oboe, Violin, Viola and Cello in F, K.370, Brahms’ Horn Trio in E-Flat, Op. 40, Mendelssohn’s Quartet in f, No. 6, Op. 80 and Richard Strauss’ Metamorphosen Septet. Reception to follow. Free.

Cleveland Orchestra “Beethoven's Emperor”: 8 p.m. Saturday, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. Andrey Boreyko, conducting, Francesco Piemontesi, piano. Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 (“Emperor”) and Zemlinsky’s The Mermaid (Die Seejungfrau). $25-$89. For tickets, go to www.clevelandorchestra.com.

Akron Symphony Orchestra Summer Parks Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St., Akron. https://akronsymphony.org/.

Cleveland Orchestra Star-Spangled Spectacular: 9 p.m. Wednesday, Mall B, 300 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland. Loras John Schissel, conductor. Will include classical and patriotic favorites. For more information, go to www.clevelandorchestra.com.