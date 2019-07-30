ETC

Akron Art Museum Free Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Free admission and special programming. www.akronartmuseum.org.

Junior Astronaut Training Camp: 11 a.m Thursday at the Pam S. Belloni Branch Library, Fairless Elementary School, 12000 Navarre Road SW, Navarre. Fun, space-themed lawn games, crafts and snacks. 330-767-9939.

Falls Travel Club: 1 p.m. Thursday at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Ralph Szubski will play on the accordion. For more information, call 330-971-8425.

Italian Center Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Italian Center, 134 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. $7-$8. 330-535-3919.

Tween Tech: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Explore different tech gadgets for interactive, hands-on fun. For ages 9-12. Registration required, call 330-928-2117.

Football Trivia Thursday: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Jen’s Place, 43 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. Team registration is $5 for a team of two and $10 for a team of four. For more information, go to www.springhillhistorichome.org/trivia.

Play & Stay: 10 a.m. Friday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Kids up to age 5, open-ended Early Childhood education program with sensory toys, new learning experiences, and audiovisual adaptations of outstanding children’s books. 330-928-2117.

Polish American Club Fish Fry: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday at the Polish American Club, 472 E. Glenwood Ave., Akron. Starting at $7.95. 330-253-0496.

Falls Downtown Fridays presents Soul, Rhythm, and Brews: 5-10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls. Featuring local music, retail, food, and family-friendly activities. Blue Soul will open from 6-7:30 p.m. with the Theron Brown Trio from 8-10 p.m. For more information, go to www.cityofcf.com/activity/falls-downtown-fridays.

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group: 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Bob Evans, 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-929-5430 or 330-630-9275.

A New Beginning Social Group for Widows and Widowers: 9 a.m. Saturday at Thano’s Restaurant, 71 Fifth St. SE, Barberton. 330-745-6239.

The Peninsula Flea: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Farms, 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula. For more information, call 330-657-2330 or go to www.heritagefarms.com.

Return to Spring Grove Annual Historical Walk: 1 p.m. Saturday at Spring Grove Cemetery, 115 N. Spring Grove St., Medina. Includes a tour of the 1920s mausoleum. For more information, call 330-725-8861, ext. 1055 or go to www.friendsofmedinacemetery.com.

Acacia: Environmental Impact with Stuart and Jeanne Pearl: 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Artists Archives of the Western Reserve, 1834 E. 123rd St., Cleveland. Stuart and Jeanne Pearl will discuss their work documenting the former Acacia Country Club golf course as it is restored back to its natural state. Free. Registration is required, call 216-721-9020 or go to www.artistsarchives.org.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Show “The Universe at Large”: 1 p.m. Saturday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 330-455-7043.

Spring Hill Historic Home Tours: 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Monday through September at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Springhill Lane NE, Massillon. $5 adults, $4 seniors and students, ages 5 and under free. For more information, call 330-833-6749 or go to www.springhillhistorichome.org.

A Universe of Trivia: 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Test your trivia knowledge. Explore the reaches of outer space, and answer space and sci-fi-themed questions. To register a team, call, 330-928-2117.

Downtown Akron Art Walk: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, various venues and restaurants in downtown Akron. Featuring local art, live music and fun for all ages.

Friends of Rodman Public Library Annual Used Book Sale: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Rodman Public Library, 215 E. Broadway, Alliance.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Astronomy for Adults: 2 p.m. Monday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. “Night Sky” followed by a 30 to 40 minute open lecture/discussion directed by the audience. 330-455-7043.

Carovillese Club Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Carovillese Club, 570 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. $6 to $8.25. 330-929-6767.

NASA @ My Library Sun, Earth and Moon Connections: 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Learn about our place in space, and how the sun and moon impact our planet. 330-928-2117.

Vinyl Listening Session: 6 p.m. Monday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Join music lovers Mark and Melina Villono as they spin their favorites. Bring your vinyl to share with others. Free. For more information, call Sherie Brown at 330-832-9831, ext. 314 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

Author Visit with Kathryn Hardgrove Popio: 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, Tallmadge branch, 90 Community Road, Tallmadge. Popio will discuss her book “Cross Keys, Carpet Bag and Pen: Letters Depicting Three Ohio Families During the Civil War.”

Massillon Local History & Genealogy Society presents Identifying Old Family Photographs: 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Massillon Museum’s Archivist Mandy Altimus Stahl will present several tips on identifying old photographs. Free. For more information, call 330-832-9831, ext. 350 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

Songwriters’ Workshops: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Massillon Musum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Folk singer and songwriter Bryan Stahl offers songwriters’ workshops for students ages 14 and older. Free. For information, go to www.BryanStahl.com.

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad: Beginning in June, CVSR will run Wednesdays-Sundays. For more information, go to www.cvsr.com.

“Dark Universe” Planetarium Show: 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon and 4 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, 1 Wade Oval Drive, Cleveland. $5 with museum admission. www.cmnh.org.