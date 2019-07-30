NIGHTSPOTS

Akron

8 Point Bistro: Silk Band plays at 8 Friday; Stamper Band at 5:30 Saturday at 1994 Brittain Road.

Barmacy Bar & Grill: Open jam at 7:30 Thursday at 804 W. Market St.

D’Agneses Trattoria and Café: John Wood and Dutch play at 7 Saturday at 566 White Pond Drive.

Eagles No. 555: Bud Grabbe and the Roadrunners jam session at 7:30 Tuesday at 89 E. Waterloo Road.

Ingy’s Piano Bar at Tear-Ez: Audience participation at 6 Sunday at 358 S. Main St.

New Era Restaurant: Gary Parker Band, 7 Monday at 10 Massillon Road.

East

La Mexicana Cantina: BT 7 Swing Orchestra plays at 7 Wednesday at 76 West Ave., Tallmadge.

North

Beau’s Lounge at the Sheraton Suites: Larry Alltop Show at 8 Friday at 1989 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls.

The Jetty at the Sheraton Suites: Rolando Pizana plays at 7 Thursday; Little Steve-O Duo at 8 Saturday at 1989 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls.

West

The Houston Pub: Tom Ball open mic at 6:30 Tuesday at 3069 Houston Road, Norton.

Cleveland Area

Wilbert's Food & Music: Dave Keller Band plays at 9 Thursday; Billy The Kid & The Regulators at 9:30 Friday; Josh Chaffee at 4 Sunday; Mark Stuart at 5:30 Monday and Tuesday at 812 Huron Road East, Cleveland.