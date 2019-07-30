THURSDAY

Preschool Explorers: Ages 3-5 will explore a seasonal topic to engage the senses and encourage self-exploration, 10-11 a.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Drop-In Nature Craft: A new craft will be presented each program, 1-2:30 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Brust Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 8 a.m. Meet at 128 N. Main St., Munroe Falls. Hike leader Elisabeth. Also at 7 p.m. with hike leader Billy Stacey. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

FRIDAY

CVNP Oak Hill Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 3901 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Kincaid Early. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Big Bend Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 1337 Merriman Road, Akron. Hike leader Billy Stacy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

SATURDAY

Beginner Stand-Up Paddleboarding: A certified instructor and a naturalist will guide participants in the sport of paddleboarding, 9-11 a.m. Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park, Lot C6, 6194 Christman Road, Green. $15 per person. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Native Ferns: Look for several of the native ferns that grown in this area, 10 a.m. to noon. Cascade Valley Metro Park, Oxbow Area, 1061 Cuyahoga St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Archery Games of Thrones for Adults: Ages 16 and older will be assigned a great “House of Westeros” and play games to build archery skills with an ice and fire twist, 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1-2:30 p.m. Hampton Hills Metro Park, Archery Range, 1940 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Intermediate Stand-Up Paddleboarding: A certified instructor and a naturalist will teach advanced paddle strokes, rescue techniques and moving on the board, noon to 3 p.m. Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park, Lot C6, 6194 Christman Road, Green. $15 per person. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Brandywine Falls Hike: Portage Trail Walkers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at 8176 Brandywine Road, Sagamore Hills. For more information, call Larry Thomas at 330-673-6896.

Mogadore Reservoir Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold an 8-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2578 State Route 43, Mogadore. Hike leader Elisabeth. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

SUNDAY

Boston Store to Blue Hen Falls to Red Lock Loop Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 9-mile hike at 8:30 a.m. Meet at 1550 Boston Mills Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Chris Tiedemann. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

H&B at Young Road: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 5090 Young Road, Stow. Hike leader Sue Donahue. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

MONDAY

Beat the Heat: A morning walk along the Valley Link Trail to learn how plants and animals cope with the summer sun, 8-9:30 a.m. Sand Run Metro Park, Old Portage Area, 1300 Sand Run Parkway, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Hudson Springs Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 7095 Stow Road, Hudson. Hike leader Billy Stacy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

TUESDAY

Grin and Bear It: Hike Meadow Trail and discover some of the biology and habits of the black bear so that we might coexist more comfortably with this Ohio resident, 3-4:30 p.m. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. 330-865-8065.

Music By the Lake: Enjoy swimming from 3-6:45 p.m. and a one-hour concert by the Metro Parks Ensemble near Maple Beach Shelter at 7 p.m. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Lake Area, 521 S. River Road, Munroe Falls. 330-865-8065.

H&B at 303 Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 4-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 64 W. Streetsboro Road, Boston Heights. Hike leader Roy Kress. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

CVNP Happy Days Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 500 W. Streetsboro Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Kincaid Early. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Firestone Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 3-mile hike at 4 p.m. Meet at 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. Hike leader Bruce Ahonen. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.





WEDNESDAY

Drawing Outdoors: Bring your drawing pads and pencils for an outdoor session of sketching, 9-11 a.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Reptiles and Amphibians for Kids: Kids and their adult companions join a naturalist to learn about the crawling and slithering creatures found in the parks, 1-2:30 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Seneca Deck, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Lake to Lake Trail/Middleburg Heights/Cuyahoga County Fair Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at Lake Abrams parking lot off Eastland Road. Hike leader Chris Tiedemann. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.