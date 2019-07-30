POPULAR

THURSDAY

Downtown@Dusk presents Theron Brown Trio: 6:30 p.m., free. Akron Art Museum, www.akronartmuseum.org.

Slash: 7:30 p.m., featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, starting at $45. MGM Northfield Park Center Stage, www.ticketmaster.com.

Sue Foley: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club, www.musicboxcle.com.

Pat McGee: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

The Lighthouse and The Whaler: 8 p.m., with Holden Laurence, $12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

FRIDAY

Shred the Silence: 6 p.m., $10-$12. The Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

Rock the Lock presents Absolute Journey: 7 p.m., with Monica Robbins and The Whiskey Kings. Lock 3. www.lock3live.com.

Brad Paisley: 7:30 p.m., with Chris Lane and Riley Green. Blossom Music Center, www.ticketmaster.com.

Barberton Summer Concert Series presents Terry Lee Goffee: 7 p.m. Lake Anna Gazebo, www.cityofbarberton.com.

Thunderpussy: doors open 7:30 p.m., with Hollis Brown, $12-$15. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Pavilion @ The Inn presents Juke Box Heros: 8 p.m. Pavilion at the Aurora Inn, www.ticketor.com/pavilion.

Brett Eldredge: 8 p.m. Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, www.ticketmaster.com.

Motown & More: Divas Edition with Nitebridge: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Waco Brothers: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

The Legendary Shack Shakers: 8:30 p.m., with JD Pinkus, $15. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

The Scenic Route: 9 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

SATURDAY

Van Evera Farewell Show: 6 p.m., $10-$12. The Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

The Regrettes: doors open 7 p.m., with Hot Flash Heat Wave and Forager, $15 in advance, $17 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Red Wanting Blue: 7 p.m., $28.50. House of Blues Cleveland, http://www.houseofblues.com/cleveland/concert-events.

The Blues Drivers: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

The Steeldrivers: 8 p.m., $30-$40. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

3 Doors Down: 8 p.m., $55-$79.50. MGM Northfield Park, www.livenation.com.

Karissa Ella: 9 p.m. Dusty Armadillo, http://dustya.com/.

SUNDAY

Sinatra Brunch with Michael Sonata: Noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Reggae Sunday with Dave Smeltz: 4 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Heart: 7 p.m., with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Elle King. Blossom Music Center, www.ticketmaster.com.

Ace Frehley: 7 p.m., with Like It, $37. House of Blues Cleveland, http://www.houseofblues.com/cleveland/concert-events.

Stick Men featuring Members of King Crimson: 8 p.m., with CuDA Schief & CuDa, $22-$25. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

MONDAY

Dirty Streets: 8 p.m., $8-$10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

TUESDAY

Breaking Benjamin: 5:30 p.m., with Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Dorothy and Diamante, tickets start at $29, Blossom Music Center, www.ticketmaster.com.

Barberton Tuesday Park Concert Series presents Rock & Roll with Celebration: 6 p.m. Crisman Park, www.cityofbarberton.com.

The Faint: doors open 7 p.m., with Ritual Howls and Closeness, $20 in advance, $23 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Beach House: doors open 7 p.m. Agora Theater & Ballroom, www.agoracleveland.com/events.

John Mayall: 8 p.m., $35. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Tweed: 8:30 p.m., $8-$10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

WEDNESDAY

$uicideboy$: doors open 5:30 p.m., with Denzel Curry, City Morgue, Germ, Night Lovell and Trash Talk. Agora Theater & Ballroom, www.agoracleveland.com/events.

The Chestertons: 6 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Santana – Supernatural Now: 7 p.m., with The Doobie Brothers, tickets start at $43. Blossom Music Center, www.ticketmaster.com.

The Colin John Band: 7 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

John Butler Trio+: 7 p.m., $39. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Tessa Violet: doors open 7:30 p.m., $15 in advance, $17 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Austin Lucas: 8:30 p.m., $12-$14. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.