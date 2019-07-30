THEATER

None too Fragile: (732 W. Exchange St., Akron; www.nonetoofragile.com) “Boogieban” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $25.

Porthouse Theatre: (3143 O'Neil Road, Cuyahoga Falls; 330-672-3884, www.kent.edu/porthouse) “Meredith Willson’s The Music Man” continues through Aug. 11. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m Sunday, 8 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday. 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. $28-$42.

Rubber City Theatre: (243 Furnace St., Akron; 234-252-0272) “Suessical Theatre for Young Adults” continues through Aug. 10. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sundays. $10-$15.

Weathervane Playhouse: (1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron; 330-836-2626, www.weathervaneplayhouse.com) “School of Rock” opens Friday and continues through Aug. 18. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. $21 adults, $17 ages 17 and under.

Western Reserve Playhouse: (3326 Everett Road, Bath; 330-620-7314, www.westernreserveplayhouse.org) “Heathers - The Musical” continues through Aug. 10. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. $17 adults, $15 seniors and students.

Beck Center for the Arts: (17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood; 216-521-2540, ext. 10, www.beckcenter.org) “Matilda the Musical” continues through Aug. 11. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. $10-$33.

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre: (40 River St., Chagrin Falls; https://cvlt.org/events/women-in-jeopardy/) “Young Frankenstein continues through Aug. 10. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sunday. Aug. 4. $21.

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre: (River Street Playhouse, 56 River St., Chagrin Falls; https://cvlt.org/events/) “A New Brain” opens Friday and continues through Aug. 17. 8 p.m Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. Aug. 11. $13.

Curtain 440: (Andrews Osborne Academy: 38588 Mentor Ave., Willoughby; www.curtain440.com) “Into The Woods” opens Friday and continues through Aug. 11. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, 2 p.m. July 11. $15 adults, $12 students.

Geauga Lyric Theatre Guild: (101 Water St., Chardon; https://geaugatheater.org) “Disney’s Newsies” opens Friday and continues through Aug. 18. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. $18.

Mercury Theatre Company: (Notre Dame College, 1857 S. Green Road, South Euclid; 216-771-5862, www.mercurytheatrecompany.org) “The Wizard of Oz” opens Friday and continues through Aug. 18. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. 7 p.m. Aug. 15. $20, $18 seniors, $16 students.