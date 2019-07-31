Hower House Museum presents "Repair or Replace?": 7 p.m. Tuesday at 60 Fir Hill, Akron. Candy Marang, chair of the Stan Hywet Needlework Guild Curatorial Committee, will present this program. Free to Hower House Guild members, $5 for nonmembers. For reservations, call 330-972-6909.

Guided Bird Walk: 9-11 a.m. Aug. 10 at Secret Arboretum, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster. Members of the Greater Mohican Audubon Society guide birders of all skill levels. For more information, go to www.secrest.osu.edu.

Greater Akron Orchid Society: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12, Portage Lakes Kiwanis, 725 Portage Lakes Drive, Coventry Township. Game Night presents “Orchid Jeopardy.” For more information, call Dave at 330-307-7189 or go to www.thegaos.com.

Secrest Arboretum Tree Walk: 1-2 p.m. Aug. 14 at Secret Arboretum, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster. Topics include proper selection and planting, insect pests and diseases. For more information, go to www.secrest.osu.edu.

Keep Akron Beautiful “Green the Scene” Celebration: 5-8:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at The Trailhead at Cascade Lofts, Akron. $55, includes valet parking, open beer and wine bar, catering by Swensons and Vaccaro’s. Silent and live auction will take place. Proceeds will benefit Keep Akron Beautiful’s Litter Reduction & Beautification Programs. For tickets, go to https://bit.ly/GTStickets.