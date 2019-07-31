Paws and Prayers Adoption Event: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3750 W. Market St., Fairlawn. www.pawsandprayers.org.

Rose’s Rescue Adoption Event: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday Petco, 3975 Cascades Blvd., Brimfield. https://rosesrescue.rescuegroups.org/info/calendar.

Secondhand Mutts: Meet Our Mutts Rocky River: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Pet People, 19565 Detroit Road, Rocky River. http://secondhandmutts.org/events/.

One of a Kind Pet Rescue Vaccine Clinic: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at One of a Kind Pets Spay & Neuter Clinic, 1700 W. Exchange St., Akron. Rabies or other vaccines, heartworm test/medication, dewormer, microchipping and more. No appointment necessary; doors close at 1 p.m. but all those in line will be seen. For prices, go to www.oneofakindpets.com/site/our-clinic/clinic-costs/.

The Wayne County Humane Society Adoption Event: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rogues Hollow Festival, 24 N. Portage St., Doylestown. www.wchs.org/event/wchs-rogues-hollow-festival.

Paws & Prayers fourth annual Wag ‘N Walk: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 11 at Firestone Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows, 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. Walk registration is $10 per person. www.pawsandprayers.org.